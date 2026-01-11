Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed...
CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota Fraud

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 11, 2026 2:00 PM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

If you’re wondering why legacy media is dying, watch this clip of CNN’s Abby Phillips claiming that Somalis are the real victims of the fraud scandal in Minnesota. 

CNN’s Abby Phillip: “The actual victims of this fraud are probably actually Somali families.”


More than 140 million people have watched a video of Nick Shirley, a reporter in his 20s, exposing fraud in Minnesota that local media have ignored. 

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now up to $9 billion.


In some cases, alleged daycares couldn’t even spell the company name right. 

