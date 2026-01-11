CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota Fraud

If you’re wondering why legacy media is dying, watch this clip of CNN’s Abby Phillips claiming that Somalis are the real victims of the fraud scandal in Minnesota.

Abby Phillip: “The actual victims of this fraud are probably actually Somali families.”



Lydia Moynihan: “Victims are taxpayers… and 80% [of Somalis] are on welfare.”



John Fugelsang: “They pay state, local, and sales tax.”



Hal Lambert: “And they get it all back with their… pic.twitter.com/HCzq3a9IUt — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 11, 2026

More than 140 million people have watched a video of Nick Shirley, a reporter in his 20s, exposing fraud in Minnesota that local media have ignored.

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now up to $9 billion.





🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

In some cases, alleged daycares couldn’t even spell the company name right.

If you try to knock on the doors of Somali-owned daycares that have received millions of tax dollars from the Minnesota government, liberal white women will accuse you of being ICE. pic.twitter.com/FJ4YAa5qtP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 26, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

