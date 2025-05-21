Let’s Roll the Dice on Primarying These RINOs
Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Assassinated in DC Tonight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2025 11:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

UPDATE: It was an assassination. Two staffers are dead; both worked for the Israeli Embassy. The 'globalize the Intifada'  nutcases have answered that heinous call, the chant that's been either indirectly endorsed or coddled by academia nationwide.

***Original Post***

We have a disturbing report of a shooting in Washington, DC. The incident occurred at the Capital Jewish Museum during an event for young Jewish diplomats. Two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in the attack (via NYT):

Two Israeli Embassy aides were shot and killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday night, as an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee took place inside, government officials and others said. 

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, wrote on social media. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.” 

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that she was “on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, D.C. Capital Jewish Museum,” alongside the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, Jeanine Pirro. 

“Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more,” Ms. Bondi wrote.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy, wrote on social media that the two staff members were shot “at close range.”

Ted Deutch, the American Jewish Committee’s chief executive, confirmed that his group hosted the event and said, “We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue.” He said the group’s officials were thinking “solely” of the injured and their families. 

The event was described online as an “AJC ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception,” intended to bring together “Jewish young professionals” between the ages of 22 and 45, as well as the Washington diplomatic community.

Two people tied to the Israeli embassy were shot near an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told The Post. 

A man and a woman were hit by gunfire, with one victim believed to be dead, and the other in critical condition, sources told ABC News. 

 There are reports that the shooter yelled, “Free Palestine.” 

The suspect is in police custody, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, who shouted, "Free Palestine" before opening fire. Bill Melugin added that Rodriguez ditched the gun after the attack. The victims were reportedly a couple, with the male victim possessing a ring for what was to be a marriage proposal: 

