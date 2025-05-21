Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Assassinated in DC Tonight

UPDATE: It was an assassination. Two staffers are dead; both worked for the Israeli Embassy. The 'globalize the Intifada' nutcases have answered that heinous call, the chant that's been either indirectly endorsed or coddled by academia nationwide.

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office. While we’re working with MPD to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 22, 2025

NBC News: Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting outside the Jewish Capital Museum say a man opened fire hitting two.



Three senior officials say that in the course of making the arrest the suspect shouts "Free Palestine." — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 22, 2025

Statement from the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC:



“Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC.



We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the… — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2025

The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against… pic.twitter.com/mVyXHjGyxU — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 22, 2025

***Original Post***

We have a disturbing report of a shooting in Washington, DC. The incident occurred at the Capital Jewish Museum during an event for young Jewish diplomats. Two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in the attack (via NYT):

Two Israeli Embassy aides were shot and killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday night, as an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee took place inside, government officials and others said. “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, wrote on social media. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that she was “on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, D.C. Capital Jewish Museum,” alongside the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, Jeanine Pirro. “Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more,” Ms. Bondi wrote. Tal Naim Cohen, a spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy, wrote on social media that the two staff members were shot “at close range.” Ted Deutch, the American Jewish Committee’s chief executive, confirmed that his group hosted the event and said, “We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue.” He said the group’s officials were thinking “solely” of the injured and their families. The event was described online as an “AJC ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception,” intended to bring together “Jewish young professionals” between the ages of 22 and 45, as well as the Washington diplomatic community.

Two people believed to be connected to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot Wednesday night, @MarquardtA reports. A law enforcement source tells CNN two people were killed & at least one of them is believed to be connected to the embassy.https://t.co/xCCusjQ4dk — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 22, 2025

Two people tied to the Israeli embassy were shot near an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told The Post. A man and a woman were hit by gunfire, with one victim believed to be dead, and the other in critical condition, sources told ABC News.

There was an event for young Israeli diplomats being held at the DC museum this evening. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 22, 2025

Two Israeli Embassy staff killed, per source familiar with the shooting outside the DC Capital Jewish museum. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 22, 2025

from a witness: "After the shooting a guy came inside saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out by police." — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 22, 2025

BREAKING: Israeli embassy staff member among 2 shot & killed near the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. per MPD & ABC News sources. pic.twitter.com/44kdnKsxxD — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) May 22, 2025

I am on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum with @USAttyPirro. Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 22, 2025

There are reports that the shooter yelled, “Free Palestine.”

Per DC law enforcement officials, gunman screamed “Free Palestine!” before shooting and murdering Israeli diplomat and female companion. https://t.co/Fa3CES3Tcp — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 22, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Two Israeli embassy staff members have been killed with others injured near Capital Jewish Museum while the The shooter suspect yelled Free Palestine



📌#Washington | #DC



Dozens of police officers are currently on the scene following a deadly shooting near the… pic.twitter.com/t2RGQsWvXv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2025

The suspect is in police custody, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, who shouted, "Free Palestine" before opening fire. Bill Melugin added that Rodriguez ditched the gun after the attack. The victims were reportedly a couple, with the male victim possessing a ring for what was to be a marriage proposal:

BREAKING: DC police ID the suspected killer of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Jewish Museum tonight as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. They say after he was in custody, he yelled “Free Palestine”, and told police where he discarded the gun. The victims were… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 22, 2025