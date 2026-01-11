Kristi Noem Torches CNN’s Jake Tapper in Fiery Clash Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed CNN's Jake Tapper in a Sunday interview about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

A federal employee fatally shot a woman who drove her SUV into him.

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “I'm wondering if you're not doing a disservice to the officer by reaching a conclusion before the investigation takes place.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem responded: “I haven't heard you say once what a disservice it's done for Mayor Frey to get up and to tell ICE to get the eff out of his city and AOC to stand up before she had any of the facts and call this officer a mu*derer.”

“Call them out, Jake. Spend as much time calling them out," Noem said.

“I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation. And if you don't like it, that's fine. But we're going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe.”

Noem said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are partly to blame for the fatal ICE shooting this week.

