Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed...
Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis
Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests?
VIP
Trump Is Minnesota's President, Too
Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You
Knoxville Orchestra Plays Sour Notes of Racial Preference over Talent
ICE Stories They Don’t Tell You
Miami Jury Convicts Two Executives in $34M Medicare Advantage Brace Fraud Scheme
Chinese National With Overstayed Visa Charged as Ringleader in Firearms Conspiracy
CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota...
VIP
Syrian Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $191K in U.S. Social Security Benefits
Leftist Agitators Stalk and Threaten to Kill Journalist Covering Minneapolis Unrest
Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles
Sons of Liberty, Sons of Legacy: Forming the Men Who Will Shape America’s...
Tipsheet

Kristi Noem Torches CNN’s Jake Tapper in Fiery Clash Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 11, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed CNN's Jake Tapper in a Sunday interview about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. 

A federal employee fatally shot a woman who drove her SUV into him. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “I'm wondering if you're not doing a disservice to the officer by reaching a conclusion before the investigation takes place.” 

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem responded: “I haven't heard you say once what a disservice it's done for Mayor Frey to get up and to tell ICE to get the eff out of his city and AOC to stand up before she had any of the facts and call this officer a mu*derer.” 

“Call them out, Jake. Spend as much time calling them out," Noem said. 

“I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation. And if you don't like it, that's fine. But we're going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe.”

Recommended

Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE KRISTI NOEM MINNESOTA


Noem said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are partly to blame for the fatal ICE shooting this week. 

Advertisement




Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You Amy Curtis
We’re in a Slow-Rolling Civil War, President Trump Needs to Recognize It Derek Hunter
Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles Joseph Chalfant
CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota Fraud Scott McClallen
Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You Amy Curtis
Advertisement