Karen Bass Did Herself No Favors With That CNN Interview

When it comes to the Los Angeles riots over the weekend, Democratic Mayor Karen Bass is in way over her head. This isn't exactly surprising, given how she also handled the fires from earlier this year. On Sunday, CBS News released a poll showing that Americans still support President Donald Trump's deportation efforts. Although the poll was conducted before the riots took place, the poll certainly was released at a noteworthy time. Bass was asked about those results during her Monday appearance on CNN, and she certainly did herself no favors.

CNN host Pamela Brown asked Bass if her party is "out of touch on this issue," which is a resounding yes, as Harry Enten, also of CNN, further expanded upon when analyzing Trump's poll numbers on the issue from his first and second term. It's been Trump's best issue, and whether he was running against then President Joe Biden or then Vice President Kamala Harris, the president had a commanding lead on this top issue for the 2024 election.

'ICE' cold polling numbers for Dems: 🥶



Pres. Trump's Net Approval Rating on Immigration:

June 2017: -21%

June 2025: +1% 🚀📈



The Left's rioting is HURTING THEM and HELPING TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/rfLbmGE8vg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

Bass, however, didn't give any such concessions. "Well, I think, if you did the polling in Los Angeles, I'm not sure it would be that way, considering we are a city of immigrants," she responded, sticking to the narrative she's gone with this entire weekend.

The mayor then complained about how her city descended into such chaos and became so out of control that Trump felt the need to call in the National Guard. "And then people might approve that policy, but do people really approve the federal government coming in and seizing power from a state and from a city? So I would drill down a little further on that poll, because I do not believe that Americans support the federal intervention and a city takeover or a state takeover," she offered about a poll that was done at the national level.

While Brown felt the need to concede to Bass' point to end the segment, the harrowing images and footage of pro-illegal immigration, anti-ICE agents, and even pro-terrorism sentiments cannot be ignored.

🚨CNN confronts LA Mayor Karen Bass with polling showing OVERWHELMING support for President Trump's deportation agenda:



"Are Democrats out of touch on this issue?"



BASS: "I think if you did the polling in Los Angeles, I'm not sure it would be that way. We are a city of… pic.twitter.com/FhHcaNx7cZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

This was only one memorable part of the interview, with Brown actually asking such a question to end the interview. Another narrative, including one shared by Harris, with her particularly delayed statement, has been that the scene has supposedly been "peaceful."

To begin the interview, Brown pointed out to Bass that she and her police force are "preparing for the hours ahead," which may be putting it charitably. As she also asked, "what are you expecting on that front?" That prompted quite the non-answer from the mayor.

"Well, I just have to say that, if you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night," she claimed, blaming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for doing their job. "I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern, because people in the city have a rapid-response network. If they see ICE, they go out and they protest," she said, justifying the riots without notably calling for people to remain peaceful in such a response.



"And so it's just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary. Nothing was happening here. Los Angeles was peaceful before Friday. When we find out when and where the other raids are going to happen, that will determine how the police respond," Bass also claimed.

Since Bass certainly won't do so, it's worth reminding who the faces of this weekend were when it comes to the deported criminal illegal immigrants.

🚨NEW — LA Mayor Karen Bass DOUBLES DOWN on calling riots "peaceful" & blaming ICE raids for violence.



"If immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder..."



"It is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be!" pic.twitter.com/P7yACKpkud — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

MORE:



Jesus Alan HERNANDEZ-Morales, a Mexican national & aggravated felon with prior conviction for conspiracy to transport an illegal alien. He was deported today.



Jose Gregorio MEDRANDA Ortiz, an Ecuadorean national with convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to… pic.twitter.com/mHM8ob2luV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2025

Bass had also doubled down on her foolish narratives from over the weekend when it comes to the need for deploying the National Guard.

As Brown asked the mayor if she thinks the National Guard is needed no, Bass denied that they are needed. "Things in LA are calm. I will tell you that I'm saddened by the extent of the vandalism in the form of graffiti all through the downtown area," the mayor had the audacity to lament. She then took her shameful response a step further, downplaying the damage.



"But it is important for people to know that, even in downtown, this is isolated to a few streets. This is not citywide civil unrest taking place in Los Angeles, a few streets downtown. It looks horrible. People committed crimes. It is absolutely unacceptable. And those people that set cars on fire or did other forms of vandalism will be sought to be arrested and prosecuted," Bass shared. "This is not the way to promote a cause like immigrant rights," she insisted, though it's worth reminding these are immigrants here illegally who have been convicted of horrified crimes.

🚨 LA MAYOR KAREN BASS: We don't need the National Guard.



"This is not the way to promote a cause like immigrant rights." pic.twitter.com/NVnVlJS2F4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

Bass is not the only California Democrat to push back against Trump sending in the National Guard. Gov. Gavin Newsom not only has said he'll sue the Trump administration, but also dared Tom Homan to arrest him, a move that Trump himself has said that Homan should go for.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great!" Trump indicated when speaking to reporters on Monday.