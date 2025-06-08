First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling Her Job as Mayor Well.

As Townhall and our sister sites have been covering, the riots in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has resulted in the National Guard having to be deployed. Los Angeles and California as a whole are run by far-left Democrats, and it's certainly showed. Mayor Karen Bass couldn't be bothered to actually be in her city when the disastrous fires hit in January, and her handling of the situation was horrific when she finally did return from Ghana. As the mayor focuses on standing up for illegal immigrants this weekend, we've been further treated to her sense of warped priorities.

The mayhem started on Friday, and sure enough, Bass was quick to stand not by federal law enforcement, but with "immigrants" whom she conveniently left out are here illegally.

In a post from Friday stressing how "We will not stand for this," Bass was thoroughly ratioed and may even face context from Community Notes.

"This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this," the post indicated, which has also been shared as a statement on the mayor's website. It was also shared over X in Spanish.

Such a post about being "deeply angered" and how "tactics" that dare to leave out the factor of illegal immigrants, and with claims that those "tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city" problematically also leaves out the issues of law and order and what ICE is actually doing. There's also the threats that such agents have received, no thanks to Bass' fellow Democrats.

Bass also shared clips of her media coverage, in English and Spanish, with such posts all thoroughly being ratioed over X.

"We are going to fight for all Angelinos, regardless of when they got here, whether they have papers or not, we are a city of immigrants, and this impacts hundreds of thousands of Angelinos," the mayor told a local NBC News outlet on Friday.

In speaking with Spectrum News, Bass emphasized "outrage."

"Of course what happened here, I think was probably the worst," the mayor also complained, as she lamented how "there were a number of locations where ICE raided today and you know, to me, when these things happen, it sows a sense of terror in the community. It's bad enough that it happened at this location, but the way this goes and spreads throughout the community, then people are not sure where they're safe."

To the immigrant community in Los Angeles:



You belong here.

You are not alone.



As the situation escalated further, the National Guard was called in. It was finally then that Bass posted for those causing havoc in Los Angeles to not behave in a violent manner.

Although her statement did not mention Bass by name, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did call out Democrats for their reaction to and handling of the situation.

"In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens," said Leavitt in a Saturday night statement about sending in the National Guard. "That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely."

Bass' post in response to the latest still complained about ICE. "This is a difficult time for our city. As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County," she began her post with.

"Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward," she continued, which is when she then finally called for people to act properly. "Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable."

This is a difficult time for our city. As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County.



Gov. Gavin Newsom is another one out with a curious post about the National Guard being deployed, especially when it comes to his reasoning for why people should be peaceful.

"The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle," he claimed. "Don't give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully," his post continued with.

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.



Don't give them one.



There have been plenty of trends over X to do with the riots and the need to deploy the National Guard. Not only has "Karen Bass" been trending, but so has "Newscum," in reference to the governor.

But again, this is hardly the only situation that Bass has handled so poorly in her time as mayor. When it comes to the aftermath of the fires and the latest updates, a pathetically low amount of permits have been granted to rebuild new homes. Further, Rick Caruso, whom Bass beat in 2022, has highlighted a report specifying what went wrong, specifically, "Unprecedented Failure, Not Unprecedented Conditions: Palisades Fire Proven to Result Not from Climate Change, but from Negligence and Incompetence."