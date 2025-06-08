Conservative Colombian Presidential Candidate Shot in the Head
Newsom Just Dared Tom Homan and Trump to Arrest Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 08, 2025 11:10 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is daring Border Czar Tom Homan and President Donald Trump to arrest him over his defiant stance on illegal immigration. Instead of prioritizing law enforcement or public safety, Newsom doubled down on protecting illegal immigrants and violent protestors who are breaking laws, claiming they’re “just trying to live their lives and pay their taxes.” His comments come as violent anti-ICE protestors have terrorized law enforcement and burned Los Angeles to the ground for the third day. 

On Sunday, Homan said he doesn’t care if it’s Newsom or LA Mayor Karen Bass, adding that if they are harboring illegal aliens, they will go to prison. 

In response, Newsom dared Homan to arrest him for impeding and obstructing federal immigration and law enforcement. 

"So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go," the governor said. 

Homan called Newsom “an embarrassment” to California, saying that if the governor “cared about public safety in the state of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals, where criminals get released to the streets of this state every day because of his policies.” 

Trump also said that officials will face charges if they interfere with law and order.

