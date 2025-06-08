Newsom Just Dared Tom Homan and Trump to Arrest Him

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is daring Border Czar Tom Homan and President Donald Trump to arrest him over his defiant stance on illegal immigration. Instead of prioritizing law enforcement or public safety, Newsom doubled down on protecting illegal immigrants and violent protestors who are breaking laws, claiming they’re “just trying to live their lives and pay their taxes.” His comments come as violent anti-ICE protestors have terrorized law enforcement and burned Los Angeles to the ground for the third day.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Homan said he doesn’t care if it’s Newsom or LA Mayor Karen Bass, adding that if they are harboring illegal aliens, they will go to prison.

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Tom Homan drops the 🎤 saying he doesn’t care if it’s LA Mayor Karen Bass, if she is harboring illegal Aliens she will go to prison



DEMOCRATS ARE NOT ABOVE THE LAW pic.twitter.com/L6sW8KXdmC — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 8, 2025

In response, Newsom dared Homan to arrest him for impeding and obstructing federal immigration and law enforcement.

"So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go," the governor said.

🚨#BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom has just dared former ICE Director Tom Homan and President Trump to arrest him for allegedly aiding and abetting undocumented immigrants in the state. “Get your hands off these poor people, they’re just trying to live their lives and… pic.twitter.com/77jaGNw3cd — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2025

Homan called Newsom “an embarrassment” to California, saying that if the governor “cared about public safety in the state of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals, where criminals get released to the streets of this state every day because of his policies.”

Trump also said that officials will face charges if they interfere with law and order.