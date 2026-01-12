Jamie Raskin’s Resistance Now Lives in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

We're begging Democrats to get offline, go outside, and touch grass. During the first Trump administration, they pretended they were Harry Potter characters, protecting Hogwarts from Lord Voldemort, and they keep going back to "The Handmaid's Tale" as proof President Trump is going to turn America into Gilead. They even don the red handmaid's costumes to cosplay as the oppressed. That's when they're not culturally appropriating an actual symbol of female oppression, the Islamic hijab.

Advertisement

Now, Rep. Jamie Raskin has a new fictional way to describe the Left's fight against the non-existent tyranny of the Trump administration: the Star Wars story Andor.

Remember what Nemik said in Andor:



“Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear.”



No Kings in America or in any galaxy. Stand strong for the people. pic.twitter.com/tNYA1CNZ87 — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) January 12, 2026

"No kings" is rich coming from the people who just spent the better part of the last two weeks demanding dictator Nicolas Maduro be returned to power in Venezuela, but we digress.

"You have to keep resorting to fiction because you have no sense of reality," wrote one social media user.

You have to keep resorting to fiction because you have no sense of reality — fearthestingerTJ (@TJtheSting) January 12, 2026

"I’m curious which of your interns lifted that line from an internet search. There’s no way you saw the show considering your politics are 1930s Germany," wrote another.

I’m curious which of your interns lifted that line from an internet search. There’s no way you saw the show considering your politics are 1930s Germany. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 12, 2026

There's no world in which Raskin knows what Andor is, let alone what it's about.

And here's proof:

In Andor, a corrupt government worked with their allies in the media to manipulate public opinion by claiming a mostly peaceful protest was an insurrection. https://t.co/AxPIKQT7Sr — Brodigan (@brodigan) January 12, 2026

Gee, Raskin sure stepped on a rake with this one, didn't he?

Just so we're clear...



You're calling the lawful enforcement of federal law "tyranny" right now, right? https://t.co/OTnAHK15F6 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 12, 2026

Yes, he is.

This is a fun new legal standard that totally won't backfire on Democrats down the road.

They’ve gone from citing “A Few Good Men” to citing Andor to explain why Trump isn’t actually the president. Wild. https://t.co/lAvJqgRnrA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 12, 2026

It's absolutely wild, but it's the best the Democrats can come up with.

The Trump administration has every right to enforce immigration laws, which is what they were elected to do. If Democrats hadn't spent the four years under Biden importing millions of illegals to game and collapse the system, we wouldn't be in this mess. Yet here we are.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.