When the Narrative Fails
Jamie Raskin's Resistance Now Lives in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 12, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're begging Democrats to get offline, go outside, and touch grass. During the first Trump administration, they pretended they were Harry Potter characters, protecting Hogwarts from Lord Voldemort, and they keep going back to "The Handmaid's Tale" as proof President Trump is going to turn America into Gilead. They even don the red handmaid's costumes to cosplay as the oppressed. That's when they're not culturally appropriating an actual symbol of female oppression, the Islamic hijab.

Now, Rep. Jamie Raskin has a new fictional way to describe the Left's fight against the non-existent tyranny of the Trump administration: the Star Wars story Andor.

"No kings" is rich coming from the people who just spent the better part of the last two weeks demanding dictator Nicolas Maduro be returned to power in Venezuela, but we digress.

"You have to keep resorting to fiction because you have no sense of reality," wrote one social media user.

"I’m curious which of your interns lifted that line from an internet search. There’s no way you saw the show considering your politics are 1930s Germany," wrote another.

There's no world in which Raskin knows what Andor is, let alone what it's about.

And here's proof:

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMIE RASKIN

Gee, Raskin sure stepped on a rake with this one, didn't he?

Yes, he is. 

This is a fun new legal standard that totally won't backfire on Democrats down the road.

It's absolutely wild, but it's the best the Democrats can come up with.

The Trump administration has every right to enforce immigration laws, which is what they were elected to do. If Democrats hadn't spent the four years under Biden importing millions of illegals to game and collapse the system, we wouldn't be in this mess. Yet here we are.

