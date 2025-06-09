Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan?
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Finally Responded to LA Riots

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 09, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Townhall has been covering this weekend, Los Angeles has descended into riots and chaos. These riots turned out to be not just pro-illegal immigration and anti-ICE, but also pro-terrorist. California's Democratic politicians, like Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom have behaved in a particularly horrific manner. Another California Democrat, though, one who potentially hopes to be the next governor, took her time in weighing in. The kind of statement former Vice President Kamala Harris put out has people pointing out over X that we definitely dodged a bullet last November.

Although such activity began on Friday, it took until Sunday evening for Harris to put out a statement over X. She had posted on Friday afternoon, though it was about Pride Month.

As Harris' statement read in full:

Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to promote chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.

This Administration’s actions are not about public safety – they’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process. 

Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

I continue to support millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.

If she felt this strongly about the riots, it's worth wondering why she took so long to put out such a statement, especially if this is her "home," and as Bass and Newsom have been chiming in for days. Not only did Harris tellingly refuse to condemn violence in any way in such a post, she also used a false narrative, claiming that the "demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful." 

The LAPD chief has also gone with quite the different narrative than the one Harris is trying to promote.

While Harris may want to claim it's President Donald Trump and his administration that are all about a "cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division" and are about "stoking fear," that's what Democrats are doing by standing by criminal illegal immigrants and rioters waving not American flags, but Mexican ones. A CBS News poll conducted before the riots and released this weekend also shows that Americans continue to support Trump's deportation efforts. 

Lastly, Harris is likely referring to First Amendment rights to protest with her last point about "standing up to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms." But again, these protests are not peaceful. 

Not only are such riots out of control, but they're also not just "in defense of our immigrant neighbors," as Harris laughably refers to them as. Fox News' Bill Melugin has highlighted some of them over X. 

There's been approximately 25,000 replies in response to Harris' post, and plenty of quoted replies calling the former vice president out. Newsom may be term limited as governor, but he may also be trying to run for president. Harris may be looking to run for governor next year or trying yet again to run for president in 2028. Republicans will surely want to remind voters of this debacle, and how these two fanned the flames to take aim at Trump. 

