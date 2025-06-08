Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots

The anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles have reached a new level. Of course, we’ve seen these deranged leftists torch cars on fire, assault law enforcement, and storm Department of Homeland Security facilities. President Trump had to federalize the National Guard—2,000 troops will be deployed to the city to quell the unrest. That move has led to California Democrats seething with rage, upset that law and order will be restored to the streets. And now we have terrorist chants being heard amid the mayhem. Trump’s National Guard order came at the right moment, and now the U.S. Marines are being activated.

BREAKING: MULTIPLE PROTESTORS IN LA HEARD CHANTING “ALLAHU AKBAR” WHILE WEARING KEFFIYEHS — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 9, 2025

A man is screaming "Allah Akbar" at the National Guard in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vZtRq7SjgI — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 8, 2025

Marxists and Mexican nationalists are waging war against our country pic.twitter.com/lo3tFtYVJK — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 9, 2025

JUST IN - 500 U.S. Marines ready to deploy to LA, says USNORTHCOM. pic.twitter.com/MB12A2BvPt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 9, 2025

Here's the latest from today: another string of intense stand-offs between left-wing lunatics and law enforcement; multiple Waymos were set ablaze. Cam Higby has captured some excellent clips of the chaos:

The vehicles have been burning so long that they are virtually disintegrated



I am on the ground at the LA riots pic.twitter.com/uPYi4xUal1 — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

COMPLETE ANARCHY IN LA - NO COPS PRESENT - NO NATIONAL GUARD



I AM ON THE GROUND FOLLOW NOW FOR UPDATES | LA RIOTS pic.twitter.com/UDFDOgzwIx — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

MAJOR CLASHES BETWEEN RIOTERS AND POLICE



I am on the ground | LA riots pic.twitter.com/wdSYPJMrY7 — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

🚨🚨BREAKING: LAPD just threatened to make arrests at the LA federal building but were overwhelmed by the riot mob.



They threw glass bottles and even smashed a police cruiser windshield.



I am on the ground now | LA riots pic.twitter.com/kiI4FpJFZf — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

Stand off at LA Federal Building.



I am on the ground now #LAriots pic.twitter.com/eHn5VyJHdf — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Los Angeles City Hall is taken over as the city prepares for another night of riots pic.twitter.com/jRQgqjrTCC — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

Los Angeles in One Photo: pic.twitter.com/JBXOD2mnFd — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

The Waymo autonomous driving vehicle continues to burn, the federal building is over run.



No police or national guard to be seen.



I am on the ground | LA riots pic.twitter.com/HYButMYjc5 — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

The scene at the at the LA riots continues to intensify pic.twitter.com/xhPSkOM0CO — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

🚨The streets in LA officially belong to the rioters pic.twitter.com/de8eGGAH4p — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

🚨BREAKING: LA rioters are throwing EVERYTHING they have at police. Bottles, rocks, food, water etc.



Major clashes breaking out. I am on the ground. Follow for updates pic.twitter.com/GytxtHqXbI — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

Put this mob down now.