Trump Makes It Clear: No Tolerance for the Violence Leftists Once Ignored
National Guard Rolls Into L.A. As Anti-ICE Riots Spiral Out of Control
Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 9:45 PM
The anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles have reached a new level. Of course, we’ve seen these deranged leftists torch cars on fire, assault law enforcement, and storm Department of Homeland Security facilities. President Trump had to federalize the National Guard—2,000 troops will be deployed to the city to quell the unrest. That move has led to California Democrats seething with rage, upset that law and order will be restored to the streets. And now we have terrorist chants being heard amid the mayhem. Trump’s National Guard order came at the right moment, and now the U.S. Marines are being activated.

Here's the latest from today: another string of intense stand-offs between left-wing lunatics and law enforcement; multiple Waymos were set ablaze. Cam Higby has captured some excellent clips of the chaos:

Put this mob down now.

