LA's Mayor Had This Unhinged Response to Trump Sending the National Guard to Deal With Protesters

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 09, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Sunday that the “last thing” her city needed to deal with violent, pro-illegal alien protesters was the National Guard. 

To recap, over the weekend, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard units to Los Angeles to disperse crowds of protesters that were gathering to protest immigration enforcement in the United States. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) posted on X that the protesters were throwing concrete, among other things. 

President Trump called for up to 2,000 National Guard troops to step in, as immigration authorities clashed with protesters.

One would think that Bass would be grateful that the president would intervene to restore law and order to her city. 

Of course, that was not the case. The Democratic mayor to to X to complain that this move is “a chaotic escalation.”

“The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk. This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful,” she wrote. 

“I’ve been in touch this morning with immigrant rights leaders as well as local law enforcement officials. Los Angeles will always stand with everyone who calls our city home.”

Earlier this year, when Los Angeles was ravaged by uncontrollable wildfires, Bass was in Ghana for their president’s inauguration. Before her departure, there was already a high risk of wildfires. She abandoned her constituents anyway and faced intense criticism.

Tags: LOS ANGELES

