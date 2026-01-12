VIP
When the Narrative Fails
Tipsheet

Chaos in LA: U-Haul Plows Into Anti-Khamenei Protesters, Crowd Swarms Vehicle

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 12, 2026 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

A U-Haul truck plowed into a crowd of protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday as demonstrators gathered in support of anti-regime protests in Iran, setting off a chaotic confrontation. Protesters rushed the vehicle, smashing its windshield and preventing the driver from fleeing before police arrived and took the individual into custody.

Warning Graphic Content:

"At approximately 1530 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building," LAPD said in a statement. "At this time, one person was confirmed struck by the vehicle (an adult male); however, no significant injuries have been reported. A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment."

A banner on the side of the truck read: "NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH," while another banner had a message written in a foreign language. 

Los Angeles Police Capt. Richard Gabaldon said authorities do not believe the incident was politically motivated or an act of terrorism, adding that investigators have reason to believe it stemmed from an altercation amongst protesters.

Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity.

This comes as demonstrations in Iran against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime have intensified over the past several weeks, with more than 500 reported deaths as of Monday. Protests in support of anti-regime demonstrators have also erupted across the United States and Europe, while President Trump has warned that if the Iranian government turns violent, the U.S. may be forced to intervene.

