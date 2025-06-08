Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Trump Makes It Clear: No Tolerance for the Violence Leftists Once Ignored
National Guard Rolls Into L.A. As Anti-ICE Riots Spiral Out of Control
Here Are Some of the Criminal Illegal Aliens the Anti-ICE Rioters Are Defending
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA...
Tipsheet

These Survey Numbers Are Bound to Increase After This Weekend's Violent Anti-ICE Riots

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 08, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Public opinion was on President Donald Trump’s side concerning his deportation program heading into the weekend, prior to the violent, anti-ICE riots that erupted in Los Angeles following immigration enforcement operations in the area. 

According to a CBS News survey, a majority, 54 percent, approve of the Trump administration’s program to deport illegal immigrants, while 46 percent disapprove. A plurality, 42 percent, believe such efforts are making Americans safer, while 30 percent believe the administration’s deportation operations are making people in the U.S. less safe, and 27 percent believe there’s been no change. 

Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications, was confident the numbers would rise following Trump’s response to the LA violence against federal law enforcement officers, including calling in the National Guard. Many others agreed that the violence, coupled with images of agitators waving Mexican flags while doing donuts around burning cars, will only make the American people more in favor of Trump's deportation efforts. 

Ahead of leaving for a trip to Camp David, President Trump said the administration will do what it takes to keep law and order. 

"We're going to have troops everywhere," he told reporters when asked about possible plans to use the military. "We're not going to let this happen to our country... If we see danger to our country and our citizens, we're going to be very strong." 

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America. We will not have a repeat of 2020's "Summer of Love."

