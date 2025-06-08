These Survey Numbers Are Bound to Increase After This Weekend's Violent Anti-ICE Riots

Public opinion was on President Donald Trump’s side concerning his deportation program heading into the weekend, prior to the violent, anti-ICE riots that erupted in Los Angeles following immigration enforcement operations in the area.

According to a CBS News survey, a majority, 54 percent, approve of the Trump administration’s program to deport illegal immigrants, while 46 percent disapprove. A plurality, 42 percent, believe such efforts are making Americans safer, while 30 percent believe the administration’s deportation operations are making people in the U.S. less safe, and 27 percent believe there’s been no change.

Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications, was confident the numbers would rise following Trump’s response to the LA violence against federal law enforcement officers, including calling in the National Guard. Many others agreed that the violence, coupled with images of agitators waving Mexican flags while doing donuts around burning cars, will only make the American people more in favor of Trump's deportation efforts.

And the approval number will be even higher after the national guard was sent to LA to beat back the violence this weekend. https://t.co/uPkqpZvQic — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 8, 2025

Approval rating is bound to spike as The National Guard takes back control of LA https://t.co/AfROrxDxjK — Bill Romahn (@Halnorempedna) June 8, 2025

And Trump could not have asked for better political optics than masked dudes setting cars on fire while waving Mexico's flag.



And that's why the media is out in full force attempting to downplay this. https://t.co/EsBXgmYSwe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2025

This is before illegals decided to riot while waving the Mexican flag https://t.co/SbpDGfUjOT — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 8, 2025

No matter how the media tries to spin it or how much noise deranged Democrats make, remember this: the American people elected President Trump to deport illegal aliens and he is keeping his promise! https://t.co/4u6I0PPa8E — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) June 8, 2025

And the masked mobsters waving Mexican flags and burning cars to "protest" lawful deportations are only going to help Trump grow support for his policies.



It doesn't matter if leftists in LA are mad. Independents who are on the fence about Trump will side with him here. https://t.co/eehq8obbVu — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) June 8, 2025

Ahead of leaving for a trip to Camp David, President Trump said the administration will do what it takes to keep law and order.

"We're going to have troops everywhere," he told reporters when asked about possible plans to use the military. "We're not going to let this happen to our country... If we see danger to our country and our citizens, we're going to be very strong."