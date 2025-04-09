House Votes on Taking Action Against Rogue Judges

On Wednesday night, following numerous rulings from district court judges against the Trump administration, the House voted 219-213 on a bill from Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) that will do something about the problem. That bill, the No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025 (NORRA), aims to amend he United States code and "to limit the authority of district courts to provide injunctive relief..."

Although Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) voted against the legislation, all other Republicans voted in favor of the bill's passage.

House passes the No Rogue Rulings Act . Final vote was 219-213



Rep Mike Turner was the sole GOP no vote — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 10, 2025

Not only did Issa post about the bill's passage from his official X account, he also shared earlier on Wednesday how President Donald Trump has come out in favor of NORRA, with a Statement of Administration Policy being put out that same day.

"This bill would impose important limits on nationwide injunctions, which activist Federal courts are weaponizing in an attempt to undermine President Trump's legitimate powers under Article II of the Constitution," the statement began in part by mentioning.

The statement further helpfully explained how NORRA would work in practice, if passed by the Senate and if it made its way to the president's desk to sign, which his advisers would recommend he do. "H.R. 1526 would generally prohibit district courts from issuing injunctions that extend to non-parties, except for representative actions brought pursuant to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. It would also require that when two or more States located in different circuits challenge an action of the Executive Branch, that challenge must be referred to a randomly assigned three-judge panel," the statement mentioned, making clear that this would not happen often. "In these limited circumstances, a three-judge panel may issue an otherwise prohibited injunction, which may be appealed. This bill is consistent with this Administration's commitment to preserving the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution."

We took on the activist judges and their rogue rulings. Now it’s on to the Senate to send this to the desk of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/FVM8wKHUpt — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 10, 2025

President Trump has endorsed my No Rogue Rulings bill - activist judges have been put on notice! pic.twitter.com/jOgcydRz5D — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 9, 2025

Issa further weighed in with a statement. "There is a major malfunction of judicial activism in our federal courts. Practically every week, another federal judge issues yet another nationwide injunction in yet another gambit to stop President Trump from exercising his Constitutional powers and carrying out the policies he promised the American people he would make a reality. This isn’t even close to a legal disagreement involving standing, statute, or precedent – it is the Trump Resistance in Robes. The No Rogue Rulings Act is the comprehensive solution we need to stop these abuses and ensure proper and appropriate balance in our federal courts," the bill's sponsor said.

That statement was included in a press release from Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. "House Republicans prevented activist judges from stalling the American people’s agenda," Chairwoman McClain also shared. "Rep. Issa’s bill ensures rogue judges can’t block the lawful exercise of executive power. We upheld the constitutional authority of checks and balances and protected the integrity of our democracy."

The House GOP and House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), have also taken to celebrating the bill's passage on Wednesday night. A pinned post for the House GOP's X account, from earlier on Wednesday, also highlights the outrageously high amount of injunctions against the Trump administration in comparison to his Democratic predecessors.

Today, House Republicans passed @repdarrellissa’s No Rogue Rulings Act.



We are standing up for the integrity of our constitutional system. pic.twitter.com/rKYIoH8x3g — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 10, 2025

#BREAKING: H.R. 1526, the No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025 (NORRA), just PASSED the House.



This bill limits activist judges' power and ensures policy decisions stay with elected officials, not unelected judges.



Thank you, Chairman @repdarrellissa, for leading this effort to… pic.twitter.com/3ToCrXmhPz — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 10, 2025

"H.R. 1526, the No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025, will rein in activist judges and restore district courts to their proper role. By limiting judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, NORRA ensures that policy decisions remain with the democratically elected branches of government, not unelected judges," Jordan also said in a statement. "This bill will protect the constitutional separation of powers and prevent rogue judges from undermining the will of the people. We thank Congressman Darrell Issa for his leadership on this bill and urge the Senate to act swiftly."

The vote comes after other Republican members had come up with articles of impeachment against district judges who had been particularly rogue with their rulings against Trump, including Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Impeachment has virtually no chance of succeeding in the Senate, given the two-thirds threshold required for removal. Boasberg has become the face of judicial activism lately, especially as he keeps getting cases to do with the Trump administration.

Boasberg's rulings have also been reined in by the U.S. Supreme Court, as Townhall has been covering. A particularly noteworthy win for the administration came on Monday night, as the Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that Boasberg did not have the jurisdiction in the case involving the removal of violent gang members using the Alien Enemies Act. In doing so, the Court granted the administration's request to lift the stay. The Trump administration continues to carry out more deportations, as Attorney General Pam Bondi has made quite clear.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who introduced articles of impeachment against Boasberg, was also among those celebrating over X. "No more district court activist judges silencing millions and hijacking the President’s constitutional powers," he posted. "We’re shutting down the judicial coup."

Today, House Republicans passed the No Rogue Rulings Act.



No more district court activist judges silencing millions and hijacking the President’s constitutional powers.



We’re shutting down the judicial coup. pic.twitter.com/5Lcf51n1LI — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 10, 2025

