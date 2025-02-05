Democrats Are Already Trying to Impeach Donald Trump. Here's Why.

Well, that didn't take long. President Donald Trump has only been in the Oval Office for about two weeks and Democrats are already trying to impeach him – again.

The day after Trump announced his intention to take over the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) announced on the House floor that he is introducing articles of impeachment against the president for participating in “ethnic cleansing” in the region.

Green began his blustery speech by saying, “Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world.

The lawmaker took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was present with Trump when he made the announcement during a joint press conference. “The Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said," Green asserted.

Green further reiterated that “Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity” and declared that he was standing there “to denounce what the president said, to denounce the complicity of the prime minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. King was right: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

“I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the President has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the President for desperately deeds proposed and desperately deeds done. I also rise to say that the impeachment movement is going to be a grass-up movement, not a top-down,” Green bloviated.

The lawmaker further argued that “The people have got to move forward” with pushing for impeachment. “The people have to demand it, and when the people demand it, it will be done,” Green continued.

Nobody knows more about it than I. And I know that it's time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.

BREAKING: Articles of Impeachment are being brought against President Donald Trump over the threat of "ethnic cleansing in Gaza."



It only took them 2 weeks.



Congressman Al Green: "The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of… pic.twitter.com/G1r5MWSz0Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2025

After his meeting with Netanyahu, President Trump announced the Gaza takeover plan. “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip … and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump said, also noting that the U.S. will “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people in the area.”

The president indicated that his objective is to make Gaza the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

President Trump on securing PEACE in Gaza: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip ... and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing… pic.twitter.com/sr3rnO0fE4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

Trump plans to take over the region after the 1.8 million Palestinian residents are relocated. He has been pressuring the governments of Egypt and Jordan to take in and resettle refugees. So far, the governments have resisted this proposition.