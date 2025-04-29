White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 29, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats have been continuously bringing up plans to impeach President Donald Trump. We can't forget Rep. Al Green and his plans. It turns out he's not alone, though. On Monday, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) announced that he had introduced articles of impeachment against the president. It turns out the Democrats aren't finished harping on "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, as this factored into the congressman's impeach plans. 

He shared news of the move from both his official and political X accounts, including a clip that many mocked. Thanedar brought up Abrego Garcia early on, as he claimed that "Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy, but defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, that has to be the final straw. It's time we impeach Donald J. Trump!"

Just as other Democrats have harped on, Thandedar spoke of "due process" for Abrego Garcia, though those in the Trump administration, such as Vice President JD Vance, have reminded that he already has had that, given that the illegal immigrant has been before judges in several instances.

"Trump ignored" that decision, Thanedar continued. "He ignored the Constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our democracy intact," he offered, before going for even more generalized attacks against the president. "This isn't an isolated incident! It's part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern," the congressman claimed, which is why he introduced his resolution to impeach Trump. There's actually seven articles of impeachment as Thanedar shared.

They include:

  1. "Obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power," with the congressman focusing on how the president has supposedly been "denying due process to unlawful deportations," and that this amounts to how "Trump defied court orders."
  2. "Taking away Congress' power of the purse," given how the administration has "dismantled agencies and froze funds without permission from Congress."
  3. "Abuse of trade powers and international aggression," with Thanedar using the tariffs imposed earlier this month as his excuse, along with claims of how Trump "threatened military invasions of our allies."
  4. "Violation of First Amendment Rights," as Trump, according to the congressman who filed articles of impeachment against him, "has retaliated against journalists, attorneys, and critics for exercising their right to free speech." Thanedar is likely talking here about pro-Hamas agitators who are lucky enough to be here in this country on student visas, and who it's worth reminding are not citizens. 
  5. "Creation of an unlawful office establishing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," which is hardly a shocking reason, given how much Democrats have made DOGE and Elon Musk their boogeyman. According to Thanedar's warnings, Musk has been given "unconstitutional power over our government and personal data."
  6. "Bribery and corruption," over having "dismissed criminal cases and solicit[ing] payments from foreign governments and caused legal settlements for personal and legal gain."
  7. Last but not least, in Thanedar's mind, involves "tyrannical overreach," as the congressman sees it, as he also warned that Trump "is attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency."

Even when he was done explaining the seven reasons, Thanedar still continued to rant against Trump, and with narratives we've heard far too many times before, including how "we have presidents, not kings." The congressman also emphasized how Trump's conduct is "impeachable" and "is tyranny," and even that, "if we let this stand, we are saying that the president is above the law, that the United States Constitution is optional."

Thanedar concluded his remarks by calling on his colleagues to stand with him, not just Democrats but also Republicans and Independents. Good luck with that, as Republicans are particularly united while Democrats remain in disarray. 

Thanedar also posted about several other posts, including still another one from his official account, as well as his political account. 

