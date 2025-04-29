Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off

The Democrats appear to have another showman in Congress, and his name is Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI).

The congressman managed to garner quite a bit of attention – and laughter – on social media on Monday when he announced he was introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In the announcement, Thanedar claimed, “Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy, but defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, that has to be the final straw. It’s time we impeach Donald J. Trump!”

The lawmaker further claimed the president deliberately undermined constitutional checks. “Trump ignored … he ignored the Constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our democracy intact.”

Thanedar was referring to the deportation of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration sent to a maximum security prison in El Salvador, claiming he was a member of the MS-13 street gang.

Thanedar’s articles of impeachment include allegations of obstruction of justice, abuse of executive power, unconstitutional control over federal funding, and retaliations against critics. He further accused the president of abusing his power through the imposition of his sweeping global tariffs and his supposed antagonistic approach to foreign policy.

The lawmaker is also accusing Trump of cracking down on free speech, engaging in corruption, and creating unconstitutional government offices.

“This isn’t an isolated incident! It’s part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern,” he said. “If we let this stand, we are saying that the president is above the law, that the United States Constitution is optional.”

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.



When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.”



He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025

Unfortunately for Thanedar, it was impossible to take him seriously in the video. Indeed, it appeared to be a low-rent Saturday Night Live skit complete with a hairdo that made it seem as if he stole Rep. Maxine Waters’ wig. I wasn’t the only one who noticed how humorous the video was – many on social media mocked the lawmaker.

The Founding Fathers watching a foreigner impeach the President for deporting foreigners https://t.co/Gccar3cnaT pic.twitter.com/NgoN3EFhyX — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 29, 2025

When did Kenan get elected to Congress? https://t.co/U6RhNSgVnb pic.twitter.com/Ist2e8PrQd — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) April 29, 2025

I wonder what the people of India would think if I moved to their country and tried to impeach their President. https://t.co/x5zHCkKXx9 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) April 28, 2025

It's not surprising that Democrats would try to impeach Trump. They have been salivating at the thought of it since three seconds after the outcome of the 2024 election. But wouldn’t make sense to wait until they have control of Congress?

There is absolutely no chance that any impeachment effort would succeed at this point in Trump’s presidency. It’s clear Thanedar is seeking to be famous – and he certainly accomplished that for now.