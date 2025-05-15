What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon...
The Deafening Silence at This Dem's Rally for His Latest Trump Impeachment Push Really Said It All

Matt Vespa
May 15, 2025
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

What is this guy doing? Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) had formally introduced the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump before he changed course Wednesday. It was bound to be a legislative disaster. Thanedar said this push got the blessing of the party leadership, but it didn’t. So, this no-name rando Democrat was set to force the entire House to vote on these articles. It has not been well-received, as House Democrats are quietly seething at the man for this tactical blunder. It’s beyond unserious (via Axios): 

The vote could be tough for many Democrats, who feel impeachment is politically foolish but are facing demands from their grassroots to mirror Trump's shock-and-awe tactics.

"It's going to cause Democrats in [competitive] seats to make tough decisions," said one House Democrat.

Several lawmakers told Axios they believe Thanedar's impeachment efforts are clearly aimed at galvanizing support in his contested Democratic primary. 

A senior House Democrat, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer insights into the private reactions of their colleagues, told Axios: "People are pissed." 

[…] 

"This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior," said a third House Democrat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about a colleague. 

A fourth House Democrat said of Thanedar, simply: "What a dumbs***." 

A fifth called Thanedar's maneuver "irrelevant" because Republicans motion to table "will succeed," predicting some Democrats may vote for the GOP motion. 

And that led to him pulling the motion (via CBS News):

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan backed down from his attempt to force a vote on impeaching President Trump after it lacked support from his own party. 

The House was expected to vote Wednesday evening to table Thanedar's motion to impeach Mr. Trump for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors, which would have effectively killed it. 

Thanedar filed his seven articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump in April, but moved Tuesday to bring it up as "privileged," requiring the House to act on the motion within two legislative days. But Thanedar changed course by Wednesday afternoon after having conversations with his colleagues. 

"Instead, I will add to my articles of impeachment and continue to rally the support of both Democrats and Republicans to defend the Constitution with me," he wrote, adding that he will "continue to pursue all avenues to put this President on notice and hold him accountable for his many impeachable crimes." 

What a circus. If you need a window into how this push was going, look no further than his little rally for it. The deafening silence, the lack of applause—it says everything.

It also doesn’t help that this guy is—no shock—clueless about his constituency. 

