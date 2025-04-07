There's Been an Update on Al Green’s Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Whenever President Donald Trump and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) have both been in office, there’s been threats of impeachment thrown around. Green mentioned the idea back in February, over Trump’s comments on plans for Gaza, and now he’s bringing up the idea once more, just as he previewed last month, around when the House voted to censure him.

The congressman picked a particularly political event over the weekend to announce he'd be bringing articles of impeachment within 30 days, doing so at an anti-Elon Musk, anti-Trump "Hands Off!" rally. Green also bragged about it from his official account. While at the Sylvan Theater in Washington, DC, he wore a shirt that read "Censured, Not Silenced" as he spoke.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Congressman Al Green Joins Tens of Thousands at the "Hands Off!" Rally in Washington, D.C., Announces Impeachment Plan Against Trump, and Advocates for the Protection of Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. You can access the short 8-minute clip here:… pic.twitter.com/VCIcc9YgJQ — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) April 6, 2025

Congressman Al Green will be in attendance at the Hands Off protest and will share a special message around 1:30 p.m. EST. #Handsoff https://t.co/TlWTMgGBFy pic.twitter.com/tgUVhs1nZZ — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) April 5, 2025

As The Hill reported about Green's remarks:

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) said he will bring articles of impeachment against President Trump in the next 30 days, telling protesters at an anti-Trump rally in Washington that he does not “deserve” to hold the executive office. “We need a Senate that will convict him this time, and I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath. He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department. He has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David,” Green said while addressing demonstrators at D.C.’s “Hands Off!” rally on Saturday. “And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. Within the next 30 days, I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you,” the Texas Democrat said. Green, who vowed to bring articles of impeachment against Trump roughly two months ago, argued that Trump does not “deserve the office” he holds. “You can’t be entrusted with liberty and justice for all. You can’t be entrusted with government of the people by the people for the people. I’m coming for you. I’m your David. God bless you,” Green said.

It's an odd claim to talk about whether Trump is someone who "deserve[s]" to be president. He was eligible to run, and won last November through the Electoral College and the popular vote, improving upon his 2016 win. Impeachment has to be over "high crimes and misdemeanors," not because Green feels like it.

Green was censured last month in a bipartisan vote, not long after he interrupted Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress as he ranted and raved about Medicare. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had warned Green several times that he would be removed if he did not conduct himself properly, and he was indeed ultimately kicked out of the chamber.

Trump had not only been discussing an irrelevant point--his historic "comeback" win last November--but he has repeatedly made clear he will not be getting rid of Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

The Hill article also included a statement from the Trump White House about such claims:

White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston told The Hill in an emailed statement that Trump’s “position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.” “Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors,” Huston said.

When Green presented himself in the well for the censure, however, he and other Democrats began singing, forcing Johnson to gavel out. The congressman has since discussed the censure during various media hits. There's also been plans from Republican members to remove him from his committee assignments, as well as those Democrats who appeared with him and would not quiet down.

Another Democratic member, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, also made a push to have Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) censured, after her March 7 interview with Real America's Voice News in which she reminded that Green was given multiple opportunities to quiet down during Trump's remarks. "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," Boebert added. Houlahan said such remarks "are disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the U.S. House of Representatives."

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has radical Democrats in panic mode, and their childish protests won't stop all of the winning.

