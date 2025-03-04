Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader...
Chairmen Comer and Jordan Are Bringing Familiar Faces to Trump's Joint Session Address

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 04, 2025 9:05 AM
Later on Tuesday, President Donald Trump will give his address before a joint session of Congress. Just as members do for the State of the Union, they're bringing plenty of noteworthy guests. On Tuesday morning, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chair the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee, respectively, announced their guests. It turns out they're familiar faces, IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

During the the 118th Congress under the Biden-Harris administration, Shapley and Ziegler testified before Congress as they shared how then-First Son Hunter Biden had a clear connection to President Joe Biden's business dealings, as Townhall covered at the time, especially throughout 2023. The whistleblowers were continuously maligned by the Biden administration and had issues with Hunter Biden's attorneys, which included accusing the Biden DOJ of interference and obstruction

Comer and Jordan were also involved in an effort to impeach Biden in August of last year. That June, they also referred Hunter Biden and the then-president's brother, James Biden, for criminal prosecution. 

The chairmen released a statement, as did Shapley and Ziegler.

"Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler embody the highest standards of the federal workforce. They are honorable public servants who risked their careers and livelihoods to expose misconduct and politicization in the federal criminal investigation of Hunter Biden. For doing the right thing, they faced retaliation from the Biden-Harris Administration. We will continue to stand with these brave whistleblowers and are proud to welcome and honor Gary and Joe as our guests at President Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress," said Comer and Jordan.

"It's an honor for us to be invited to President Trump's joint address to Congress by chairmen Comer and Jordan. We appreciate their steadfast support and recognition of the sacrifices we made for telling the truth and the retaliation we are still suffering for blowing the whistle. We look forward to continuing to work with them and the Administration toward justice for whistleblowers like us and accountability for the retaliators, both of which are long overdue," added Shapley and Ziegler, highlighting the consequences they have faced for revealing such details about the Biden family. 

On December 1 of last year, Biden pardoned Hunter, despite how he and his White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, repeatedly insisted he would not do so. Minutes before Trump took office for his second term on January 20, Biden also preemptively pardoned several other members of the Biden family. 

