Comer Previews New Testimony Ahead of IRS Whistleblower Hearing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 19, 2023 10:15 AM
During an interview with Fox Business Wednesday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer previewed upcoming testimony from two IRS whistleblowers about the Biden family's foreign business dealings. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has been supporting Comer's efforts to investigate Biden family corruption and preferential treatment from the IRS, FBI and DOJ, also previewed the upcoming testimony. 

IRS whistleblower "X" and IRS supervisor Gary Shapley will testify in front of the Committee on Wednesday afternoon. Whistleblower "X," who worked under Shapley, will explain how Hunter Biden was referred for prosecution for tax crimes and was let off easy by the Department of Justice. 

"With respect to the 2014 tax year, Hunter Biden did not report any of the money he earned from Burisma for the 2014 tax year, which would have been a tax loss to the U.S. Treasry of $124,845. According to my previous testimony, Hunter Biden did not report this income to the IRS of pay tax on this source of income," Whistleblower "X" will reveal in their opening statement. "I would ask Congress and the administration, after reviewing the facts, to consider a special counsel for this case as well as consider the appropriateness of this special counsel taking under their authority all the related cases and spin-off investigations that have come forward from this investigation, related cases that I believe are subject to the same problems and difficulties we had."

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

