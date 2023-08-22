'Chilling Threats' Issued Against Whistleblowers Who Helped Tank Hunter's Plea Deal
Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again
Joe Biden in Maui: I Almost Lost My Corvette in a House Fire
Thanks, Joe: Here's What Biden's Illegal Deal With Iran Means for the U.S.
Here's How This Key Voter Bloc Feels About Trump Following Yet Another Indictment
Trump Announces When He’ll Surrender to Authorities in Georgia
MSNBC Host: You Want Kids Safe? Go After Guns and Not Books
LA Mayor Accuses Abbott of Sending Migrants to City During Tropical Storm —...
Here's How Residents in Maui Greeted President Biden
Majority of New Yorkers Disapprove of the Migrant Influx and Democrats’ Response
Are Wind and Solar Energy 'Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels'?
The Newest Trans Insanity: Uterus Transplants for 'Trans Women'
There He Goes Again: Biden Repeats Version of Dubious Personal Story While in...
Alabama Law Banning Irreversible Trans Care for Minors Can Take Effect, Federal Court...
Tipsheet

DOJ Accused of Obstructing Inspector General Investigation Into Whistleblower Allegations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2023 4:15 PM

The Department of Justice is being accused of obstructing an investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowtiz, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. 

In a letter sent to Horowitz Tuesday afternoon, Comer, Smith and Jordan inquire about how DOJ is responding to an IG investigation into whistleblower allegations Hunter Biden was given a free pass and that agents were repeatedly blocked from serious investigation into a number of felony tax evasions and other crimes -- including a felony gun charge. 

"As you are aware, IRS whistleblowers made protected disclosures to Congress regarding DOJ’s investigation of Hunter Biden. Specifically, the IRS whistleblowers testified that DOJ’s investigation was purposely slow-walked and subjected to improper and politically motivated interference," the chairmen wrote. "Further, the DOJ and IRS have reportedly engaged in unlawful whistleblower retaliation against the IRS employees. Their testimony raised serious questions about the federal government’s commitment to evenhanded justice."

"Based on your statements and the DOJ’s pattern of politically motivated actions, we are concerned that the DOJ is limiting your office from fully investigating the disclosures provided to your office," the letter continues. "To help the Committees understand the scope of your investigation, please provide documents and/or information sufficient to explain whether your office is (1) limited in any way from fully investigating the whistleblowers disclosures based on 5 U.S.C. § 413(b)(3) or any other law or regulation, and (2) if you are limited, how and why your office is limited." 

Recommended

Tucker Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis

The letter to Horowitz comes as Hunter Biden's legal team attempts to bring charges against whistleblowers for coming forward and testifying under oath to Congress. During testimony, they revealed details about serious mishandling of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and by default, President Joe Biden.  

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
'Chilling Threats' Issued Against Whistleblowers Who Helped Tank Hunter's Plea Deal Katie Pavlich
LA Mayor Accuses Abbott of Sending Migrants to City During Tropical Storm — There's One Problem Julio Rosas
Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event? Katie Pavlich
Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again Katie Pavlich
Thanks, Joe: Here's What Biden's Illegal Deal With Iran Means for the U.S. Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis