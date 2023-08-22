DOJ Accused of Obstructing Inspector General Investigation Into Whistleblower Allegations

The Department of Justice is being accused of obstructing an investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowtiz, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

In a letter sent to Horowitz Tuesday afternoon, Comer, Smith and Jordan inquire about how DOJ is responding to an IG investigation into whistleblower allegations Hunter Biden was given a free pass and that agents were repeatedly blocked from serious investigation into a number of felony tax evasions and other crimes -- including a felony gun charge.

"As you are aware, IRS whistleblowers made protected disclosures to Congress regarding DOJ’s investigation of Hunter Biden. Specifically, the IRS whistleblowers testified that DOJ’s investigation was purposely slow-walked and subjected to improper and politically motivated interference," the chairmen wrote. "Further, the DOJ and IRS have reportedly engaged in unlawful whistleblower retaliation against the IRS employees. Their testimony raised serious questions about the federal government’s commitment to evenhanded justice."

🚨NEW🚨



Our committee, along with @JudiciaryGOP & @WaysandMeansGOP, is seeking info from the DOJ OIG to understand whether the Biden DOJ is hindering the IG’s efforts to investigate the serious allegations made by IRS whistleblowers.



Read our letter to IG Michael Horowitz👇 pic.twitter.com/ayIHEv3anF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 22, 2023

"Based on your statements and the DOJ’s pattern of politically motivated actions, we are concerned that the DOJ is limiting your office from fully investigating the disclosures provided to your office," the letter continues. "To help the Committees understand the scope of your investigation, please provide documents and/or information sufficient to explain whether your office is (1) limited in any way from fully investigating the whistleblowers disclosures based on 5 U.S.C. § 413(b)(3) or any other law or regulation, and (2) if you are limited, how and why your office is limited."

The letter to Horowitz comes as Hunter Biden's legal team attempts to bring charges against whistleblowers for coming forward and testifying under oath to Congress. During testimony, they revealed details about serious mishandling of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and by default, President Joe Biden.

More chilling threats against our client. @nytimes again reporting Biden family attorneys lobbying @TheJusticeDept to prosecute IRS #whistleblowers instead of the President’s son. https://t.co/RhmAUnYRBn pic.twitter.com/dYJSszaSW3 — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 20, 2023