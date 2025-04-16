Rogue Judge Is Hellbent on Punishing Trump Officials Over Deportation Flights

Little Judge James Boasberg thinks he’s lord protector of the courts…and illegal aliens. It was reported today that he finds probable cause to hold Trump officials in contempt for not following his unlawful order in which he tried to usurp the executive’s power on an immigration matter.

It’s now a foreign policy matter. Yet Boasberg was already jonesing for contempt hearings because the Supreme Court smacked him down. Regardless, contempt hearings can still occur even if the SCOTUS overturns on appeal, though there are still questions of jurisdiction regarding this case. District courts cannot compel the executive to do anything on matters of foreign affairs. The issue stemmed from the Trump administration's deportation flights involving members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, a designated terror group.

The Supreme Court previously ruled DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg didn’t have the power to open his courtroom on a Saturday, endanger American and allied lives by exposing an ongoing military operation, and even shockingly order the military planes full of terrorists to turn… https://t.co/FdpDFRhdqM — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 16, 2025

The Court ruled that the executive can deport criminal illegal aliens and terrorists under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Boasberg has given the Trump administration two options, both of which should be ignored: return the terrorists or spill the names of the officials responsible for ignoring his unlawful order.

🚨 #BREAKING: Judge James Boasberg announces potential contempt prosecution against Trump officials because they did not turn around the deportation planes mid-flight.



"The Court will find probable cause that Defendants’ actions constitute contempt." pic.twitter.com/6ihha52BPI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

Boasberg's full contempt opinion is here. He gives the government two options:



1. Bring back the men deported in violation of his court order; or

2. Give up the names of the officials responsible so he can impose specific sanctions on them.



HUGE news.https://t.co/gvjmOKcD3n — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 16, 2025

Boasberg emphasizes that it doesn't matter that the Supreme Court dismissed the case on jurisdictional grounds. A foundational principle of the judiciary is that contempt is contempt, even if an order is later overturned on appeal.



Here's how he spells it out. pic.twitter.com/IwlkDrAUWJ — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 16, 2025

Shorter Boasberg: I AM THE COURTS. No, you’re not, man. And that little district could be snuffed out by Congress, and the House should consider it. This is getting out of control.