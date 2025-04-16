Trump Signs New Memo to Prevent Illegal Aliens From Stealing Social Security
Tipsheet

Rogue Judge Is Hellbent on Punishing Trump Officials Over Deportation Flights

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2025 12:45 PM
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Little Judge James Boasberg thinks he’s lord protector of the courts…and illegal aliens. It was reported today that he finds probable cause to hold Trump officials in contempt for not following his unlawful order in which he tried to usurp the executive’s power on an immigration matter. 

It’s now a foreign policy matter. Yet Boasberg was already jonesing for contempt hearings because the Supreme Court smacked him down. Regardless, contempt hearings can still occur even if the SCOTUS overturns on appeal, though there are still questions of jurisdiction regarding this case. District courts cannot compel the executive to do anything on matters of foreign affairs. The issue stemmed from the Trump administration's deportation flights involving members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, a designated terror group.

The Court ruled that the executive can deport criminal illegal aliens and terrorists under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Boasberg has given the Trump administration two options, both of which should be ignored: return the terrorists or spill the names of the officials responsible for ignoring his unlawful order. 

Shorter Boasberg: I AM THE COURTS. No, you’re not, man. And that little district could be snuffed out by Congress, and the House should consider it. This is getting out of control.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

