Is This Family Member Getting the Next Biden Pardon?
Biden's Hunter Pardon Sends Dems Into Chaos
NBC News Reveals the Most Unsurprising Aspect of Hunter Biden's Pardon
Joe Biden Is a Liar
House Republicans Respond to Biden Pardoning Hunter
American Believed to Have Been Held Hostage by Hamas Was Killed on 10/7,...
One Country Will Start Giving Sex Workers Maternity Leave, Sick Leave Under New...
'ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East': Trump Has a Warning if...
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About Hunter Biden's Pardon
Must Watch: Major Companies Going Un-Woke in Viral, New Holiday Season Ads
A Town Was Fined for Refusing to Celebrate 'Pride Month'
Did You Hear What Some Unhinged Women Are Doing in Response to Trump's...
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues
Tipsheet

KJP Tries to Explain Why She Lied for a Year

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 02, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Late Sunday night President Joe Biden did something he claimed he would not do -- he issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter Biden, spanning 2014-2024 -- while claiming charges brought against him were politically motivated. 

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," Biden said in his statement. "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth."

For years President Biden publicly claimed he would not make the move, a point that was often and indignantly reiterated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. 

On Monday during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, Jean Pierre refused to answer questions about her statements and referred back to Biden's Sunday explaination. 

"You and Biden said for months that he wouldn't pardon Hunter, could those statements now be seen as lies from the American people?" a reporter asked. 

"One of the things that the president always believes is to be truthful to the American people. That is something that he always truly believes," Jean Pierre replied. "The President lays out his thought process...he came to this decision this weekend." 

