KJP Tries to Explain Why She Lied for a Year

Late Sunday night President Joe Biden did something he claimed he would not do -- he issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter Biden, spanning 2014-2024 -- while claiming charges brought against him were politically motivated.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," Biden said in his statement. "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth."

For years President Biden publicly claimed he would not make the move, a point that was often and indignantly reiterated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre.

A compilation of every time KJP was asked if Biden is going to pardon Hunter and every time she said no.pic.twitter.com/i4hEeVEpjN — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2024

On Monday during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, Jean Pierre refused to answer questions about her statements and referred back to Biden's Sunday explaination.

"You and Biden said for months that he wouldn't pardon Hunter, could those statements now be seen as lies from the American people?" a reporter asked.

"One of the things that the president always believes is to be truthful to the American people. That is something that he always truly believes," Jean Pierre replied. "The President lays out his thought process...he came to this decision this weekend."