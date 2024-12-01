Outgoing President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, just weeks before he leaves office, after initially promising not to do so.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” his statement continued.

President Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/sS7nBhSKFG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2024





Hunter Biden was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year, pleading guilty to three firearm offenses and a felony tax charge.

Regarding the firearm case, the president’s corrupt son was caught making false statements while purchasing a gun, providing inaccurate information that is required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and illegally possessing a firearm while being addicted to a controlled substance. These charges highlight serious lapses in legal accountability that shouldn't be overlooked.

Hunter Biden then pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges after failing to pay federal income taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018. He earned this money through shady overseas business dealings.

Over the summer, Biden told the press that he would not pardon his son, claiming he would “abide by the jury’s decision.”