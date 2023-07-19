Republicans Work to Block Democrats' Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court
Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers
June's Border Numbers Are in
Democratic Elections Lead to Fascism
Trump's Endorsement Got DeSantis Nothing
The One Thing DeSantis Needs to Do to Stand Out From the Crowd
Whistleblower Confirms GOP Claims That Biden Family Raked In $17 Million From Foreign...
California Extends Travel Ban to Three More States Over Transgender Bills
MTG Holds Up Disturbing Sexual Images of Hunter Biden at IRS Whistleblower Hearing
Nancy Pelosi Is as Delusional as Joe Biden
GOP Governor Announces He Will Not Seek Another Term
How Much Does Iowa Matter in the Primaries?
The Daily Beast Donwplays Democrats' Antisemitism With 'GOP Seizes' Narrative
Crime Does Pay: Here's How Much Biden's Nuclear Waste Chief Made While on...
Tipsheet

Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Joe Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 19, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The IRS whistleblower hearing in front of the House Oversight Committee today did not go well for Democrats, who looked disorganized and misinformed. The line of questioning for some was quickly smacked down merely because they couldn’t get the timelines right. The identity of “Mr. X” or “Agent X” was revealed to be Joseph Ziegler, a 13-year veteran of the Internal Revenue Service. He’s also a gay Democrat, so the Republican operative smear doesn’t work. IRS Special Agent Greg Shapley has already come forward with allegations of interference in their investigation of Hunter Biden from the Justice Department. 

Both men offered mountains of evidence and testimony about how this administration appears to be doing everything it can to protect the cracked-out son of the president. These men aren’t Michael Cohen, whose testimony against Trump years ago was viewed with rightful skepticism; he’s a rat. Shapley and Ziegler are credible professionals, offering damning accounts of the reported wrongdoing during the probe into Hunter. Democrats couldn’t smear them, though they tried before the hearing. Shapley was accused of leaking sensitive information to the press, a provable lie. That allegation reared its ugly head during the hearings when he was pressed to reveal if anyone else had leaked anything to the media.

All Democrats could do was run around like chickens with their heads cut off for hours, and ignore the facts from these respectable officials who hammered home the felonies that could be slapped against the Biden family. That couldn’t be ignored or swept away. And now, as you know, Shapley’s account has placed Attorney General Merrick Garland in jeopardy of being impeached for perjury. Garland claimed US Attorney David Weiss had magical prosecutorial powers to go after Hunter. At the very least, he could charge him, which wasn’t the case since he was denied multiple times in 2022. Garland also said no one from the DOJ interfered with this case. 

Recommended

Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa

But Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) deserves the dunce award today because he said the quiet part out loud, corroborating what Shapley alleged weeks ago: that the investigation into Hunter endured severe interference from DOJ because the roads could’ve led to Joe. Goldman opened the door during his questioning, which could have been worse if his time hadn’t expired. Jonathan Turley, a law professor for George Washington University Law School, live-tweeted the hearing, adding that Goldman might have sealed the deal concerning whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the Biden family:


 Rep. Goldman just tripped the wire on Joe Biden. In trying to grill the whistleblowers to show that there is no evidence that Joe Biden was involved, he elicited an answer that the witnesses established that Joe Biden did discuss business deals of Hunter with the Chinese. 

 Goldman was trying to show that the witnesses did not mention a substantive role of Joe Biden; Shapley immediately noted that it did mean that he came to discuss one of the Hunter's deals. The President continues to deny that fact. 

Goldman prompted a sworn statement from the investigator that Biden did indeed discuss his son's business deals. In doing so, Goldman may have delivered one of the most damaging moments in the hearing for the Bidens. 

Unfortunately, time ran out. With a few more minutes along this line, Goldman could well have sealed the case for the appointment of a Special Counsel. 

Just brutal. Goldman was lead counsel during the first Trump impeachment effort. Before the hearing, he and others tried to gaslight us that Hunter Biden was a victim of this two-tiered justice system. You cannot make this up.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown
How Anheuser-Busch Is Handling the Bud Light Fallout Shows It Is Even More Costly for the Brewer Brad Slager
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
MTG Holds Up Disturbing Sexual Images of Hunter Biden at IRS Whistleblower Hearing Sarah Arnold
Trump Leads DeSantis in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but the Margin Is Surprising Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa