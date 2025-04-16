Watch Scott Jennings Destroy a Lib Guest's Talking Points on That Deported Illegal Alien

CNN’s Scott Jennings did it again: He caused his liberals co-panelists to lose their minds. The liberal media pundit universe is obsessed with Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien we deported to El Salvador, who is likely an MS-13 member.

Advertisement

They want him to return to the United States as if he’d go back to living a carefree life. The reality is that Garcia, if he’s returned, would be re-arrested and re-deported. There is no outcome in which he will be able to live as he did before his arrest by federal immigration officers.

1. When Garcia was arrested he was found with rolls of cash and drugs.

2. He was arrested with two other members of MS-13.

3. Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13. That finding has not been disturbed.

4. When arrested he was wearing what is effectively MS-13’s uniform. pic.twitter.com/iDY7jP371Y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 16, 2025

Julie Roginsky tried to sell fear porn by suggesting the Trump administration could accuse anyone of being a terrorist and have them deported. That’s bunk. The Left is still going through their devastating 2024 loss, and it shows. Jennings quickly took a hatchet to her talking points which got her frazzled because they’re crap. Also, Julie, the ‘disappeared to a foreign country’ bit is funny. He’s a citizen of El Salvador.

SEE IT: CNN panel goes up in flames as Scott Jennings again debunks the idea that Kilmar Garcia is entitled to be in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/vwujzWBip2



ROGINSKY: "This man received no due process, disappeared-to a foreign country."



JENNINGS: "It's not a foreign country. He lives… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

ROGINSKY: "This man received no due process, disappeared-to a foreign country." JENNINGS: "It's not a foreign country. He lives there. He's a citizen of El Salvador." ROGINSKY: "Excuse me! Let me finish. He got a judge to say he can not be sent back-" JENNINGS: "Does he have a deportation order?" ROGINSKY: "Let me finish! He was at risk of being harmed in El Salvador." JENNINGS: "By who? Who? No, who was he at risk of being harmed by?" ROGINSKY: "I don't know." JENNINGS: "A rival gang! I've got 2 heads of state telling me he's [MS-13]."

Jennings remains the Left’s kryptonite on this network. It’s not hard. He tells the truth and follows the news, whereas his colleagues don’t.