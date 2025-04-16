Trump Signs New Memo to Prevent Illegal Aliens From Stealing Social Security
Tipsheet

These Hecklers Had an Electrifying Experience When They Tried to Disrupt Marjorie Taylor Greene's Speech

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 16, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Things got a bit rowdy at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) town hall event on Tuesday evening in Cobb County. In fact, they got so out of hand that police officers arrested three hecklers, one of which was tased for trying to disrupt the proceedings.

This is the latest in a long line of raucous demonstrations at Republican town halls across the country. CBS News reported that hecklers continually tried to shout Greene down while she addressed the crowd.

Within minutes of Greene entering the venue in Cobb County, Georgia, audience members began interrupting her and a handful of scattered disruptions continued through the night. About six people were removed from the event space by police officers, three of whom were arrested, the Acworth Police Department confirmed to CBS News.

Early in the event, one protester struggled with police who tried to remove him, telling officers to get their hands off him. Police then used a taser on him. Acworth police later said officers used a taser on a second attendee.

In fact, even before the event started, protesters showed up outside the building holding signs and chanting, “MTG has got to go!”

Video footage circulating on social media shows police officers struggling with a member of the audience before finally tasing him into submission. “This is a peaceful town hall…this should not have to happen,” Greene can be heard saying after the police apprehended the interloper.

The lawmaker told reporters that she was “very thankful” for how officers handled the interruptions, saying, “this isn’t a political rally or protest.”

“I’m glad they got thrown out. That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen,” she added.

Those arrested on Tuesday evening are facing multiple charges, CBS News reported.

Two of the arrestees were charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and simple battery on a law enforcement officer, while a third faced a vulgar language charge, according to Acworth police. The department said in a press release its officers were "threatened, physically resisted, and harmed" while removing protesters.

Many Republican officials have stopped holding town hall events due to the number of intense protests against Trump administration policies. Some voiced their opposition to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, arguing that it is causing more harm than good. Others are worried about the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

At least some of these demonstrations have been astroturfed by Democrats. But there are plenty of actual people concerned about the many problems Americans are dealing with. Some lawmakers have begun holding virtual town hall, likely because the vitriolic screaming is easier to handle when it comes through laptop speakers than in person.

