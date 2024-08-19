The House GOP Impeachment Report Is Here

House Republicans allege in their impeachment inquiry report that President Biden abused the office and “defrauded the United States to enrich his family.”

Released Monday, the nearly 300-page report comes after a months-long probe by the House Oversight, House Judiciary, and House Ways and Means Committees.

Advertisement

"The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting president the House of Representatives has ever investigated," the Oversight Committee said in a statement. "Americans now know Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ the Bidens sold around the world to enrich the Biden family, and Joe Biden knew of, benefitted from, and participated in his family’s influence peddling schemes.

"Our report details evidence to establish President Biden abused his office and violated his oaths of office as Vice President by engaging in a conspiracy to peddle influence to enrich his family," the statement continued. "Then as President, Joe Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration obstructed the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry and the criminal investigation of President Biden’s son."

🚨 JOE BIDEN HAS COMMITTED IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES🚨



Today, we are releasing our report on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, finding he committed impeachable offenses.



The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting… pic.twitter.com/4PHYqjqEnO — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 19, 2024





Republicans launched the investigation last September after evidence surfaced that Biden, 81, repeatedly interacted with his relatives’ foreign business partners during his vice presidency — and following allegations from two IRS investigators of a far-reaching Justice Department coverup. Biden engaged in “abuse of power” and “obstruction of justice or obstruction of Congress” by corruptly abetting and concealing a $27 million “influence-peddling racket” — which warrant proceedings that could result in his removal from office, the 291-page report by three House committees says. “Joe Biden has exhibited conduct and taken actions that the Founders sought to guard against in drafting the impeachment provisions in the Constitution: abuse of power, foreign entanglements, corruption, and obstruction of investigations into these matters,” the report says. (New York Post)

The investigative work by the committees reveals the Biden family "engaged in a global influence peddling racket" that brought in millions. Biden's participation is one of the most "egregious abuses of power uncovered" in U.S. history, the report argues.

As much as $18 million allegedly flowed from foreign entities to “shell companies” and other accounts linked to first family members from “corrupt dealings” that sold the “Biden brand” to associates in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia and China. Biden family associates — including former Hunter Biden business partners that testified to the panels — nabbed another $9 million in profits. The president met, spoke on the phone and at times dined with the foreign patrons, implying to them that in exchange for the payments “they had access to Joe Biden” that could project their business interests, the report by the House Oversight, Judiciary and tax-focused Ways & Means Committees says. (New York Post)

The White House denounced the impeachment inquiry last year and said House Republicans are "choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt..."

Update: The chairmen of the House Oversight, House Judiciary, and House Ways and Means Committees released the following statements in response to the report.

“Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and Biden business associates. The facts speak for themselves, and Democrats can no longer stretch the truth to cover for President Biden. As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden and crown Kamala Harris as his heir apparent this week, Americans should remember the reality of the Biden-Harris Administration: crime, chaos, and corruption,” said House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Advertisement

“President Biden’s legacy is marked by abuse of public office, corruption, and obstruction. The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting president the House of Representatives has ever investigated. Americans now know Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ the Bidens sold around the world to enrich the Biden family, and Joe Biden knew of, benefitted from, and participated in his family’s influence peddling schemes. The entire Biden influence peddling model relied on Joe Biden’s presence—at meetings, on the phone, or at dinners—to demonstrate his family members’ influence over him, and he repeatedly provided it. Throughout our impeachment inquiry of President Biden, the Biden-Harris Administration has sought to obstruct us every step of the way. Despite this obstruction, we have exposed the truth to the American people, and they now know the extent of President Biden’s corruption,” said House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

“The Biden-Harris Administration has lied to the American people time and again to cover up and obstruct the investigation into tax crimes committed by a Biden family business enterprise that capitalized on political power. The American people have been shocked to learn the magnitude of the scheme going back to the President’s time as Vice President, when Biden family members were allowed to use Air Force Two as their own private business jet. None of this would have come to light had it not been for the two IRS whistleblowers who were tired of watching their investigation into the President’s son become obstructed, delayed, and denied the ability to move forward as the pursuit of truth demanded. Their testimony in the face of political interference has stood up under scrutiny at every step. House Republicans’ efforts have been thorough and exhaustive, uncovering reams of information that otherwise would not have seen the light of day, and ensuring that a sweetheart plea deal for the president's son never went forward. We will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice, one for the wealthy and politically connected, and one for everyone else,” said House Committee on Ways and Means Jason Smith (R-MO).