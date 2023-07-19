Republicans Work to Block Democrats' Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court
Whistleblower Confirms GOP Claims That Biden Family Raked In $17 Million From Foreign Business Dealings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 19, 2023 9:00 PM
During a bombshell House Oversight hearing on Wednesday, 13-year IRS Special Agent with the Criminal Investigation Division, Joseph Ziegler— a gay man and a Democrat— came forward with stunning claims. 

Ziegler appeared for the first time publicly to blow the whistle on political misconduct throughout the entirety of the Hunter Biden investigation, claiming the president's son should have been charged with a tax felony, adding that text messages reviewed by investigators "may be a contradiction to what President Biden was saying about not being involved in Hunter's oversea business dealings."

The whistleblower said that Hunter Biden and his companies brought in over $17 million from foreign sources over several years, beginning when President Joe Biden served as vice president. 

His groundbreaking testimony on Wednesday confirmed claims made by Republicans, suggesting the Biden family was and is involved in shady overseas business dealings. 

Ziegler told Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) that the $17 million came from business dealings in China, Ukraine, and Romania, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"The purpose of documenting the foreign sources is part of a normal international tax investigation," Ziegler said. "We have to figure out where the money is coming from."

Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Joe Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing Matt Vespa

In response, Comer argued that the foreign payments indicate an "influence peddling scheme to enrich the Bidens."

Comer confirmed that the Biden family received incremental payments over time to several bank accounts, which were used deliberately to conceal the source of funds and total amounts. 

"Despite creating many companies after the vice president took office, the Biden family used associates companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies in China, Ukraine, and Romania after foreign companies sent money to business associates companies," Comer concluded. "No normal business operates like this." 

Ziegler and IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley, who testified last month, alleged that the FBI, Justice Department, and the IRS interfered with the probe into Hunter Biden, adding that outcomes of the investigation— which favor the Biden family— were politically motivated. 

