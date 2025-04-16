This Is What 'Globalizing the Intifada' Looks Like

In our piece about political violence earlier, we mentioned the horrific incident in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in which a deranged man managed to penetrate the governor's mansion and set it on fire while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep inside the home. By the grace of God, no one was hurt, but the assailant made his intentions quite clear. He wanted to burn down the house, and told authorities that if he'd encountered the governor, he planned to beat him to death with a hammer. In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, there have been arguments about the attacker's motives. Some in the press seized on his hatred of the Democratic governor, and anti-Biden social media posts to create the impression that he was a right-winger. But other social media posts indicated that the man in question is, in fact, associated with the hard Left.

As Matt covered yesterday, the question of what drove him to try to kill Shapiro and his family appears to have been put to rest by the perpetrator himself. He's evidently proud of what he did, and why he did it:

[The suspect] allegedly told the operator who he was and said he wanted the governor to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant obtained by PennLive on Tuesday. “You all know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done," he added. Pennsylvania State Police also confirmed in the warrant that the alleged arsonist targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine” and the Democratic governor's Jewish faith.

He's a member of the Hamas mob. It seems he believes the endlessly-repeated grotesque slander that Israel has engaged in a "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza, and associates the Jewish chief executive of Pennsylvania with those actions. For the record, the Gaza war started when Hamas terrorists invaded Southern Israel and slaughtered nearly 1,200 innocent people, taking hundreds more hostage. Dozens of those hostages remain in the tunnels of Gaza, including a young American citizen believed to still be alive, hundreds of days later. Israel has responded to this genocidal butchery with an aggressive but defensive war in order to finally rid the territory of the terrorist cancer that has brutally attacked its people for decades. They have done so by taking extraordinary steps to minimize civilian casualties, even as Hamas evilly exploits civilians as human shields as a matter of official policy.

Within hours of the October 7th massacre occurring, people who fanatically despise the world's lone Jewish state flooded Western streets to celebrate the bloodshed -- and to preemptively oppose any Israeli reprisals. These mobs have justified the terrorist rampage, cheering on Hamas' so-called "liberation," endorsing its pursuit "by any means necessary." These pro-terror agitators have vandalized buildings, blocked traffic, engaged in violence, and chanted literal Hamas slogans. All of those actions have been undertaken by campus radicals, including and especially at some of our most "elite" institutions. Some of the slogans they've repeated involve glorifying 'Intifada,' which is a reference to waves of deadly attacks against Jews. "There is only one solution: Intifada, Revolution," is one of the chants. Another is "globalize the Intifada." What 'globalizing the Intifada' looks like in practice is arson and attempted murder of a Jewish family in Pennsylvania:

BREAKING: Footage shows the damage inside Governor Shapiro’s home after an arsonist set fire to it with his family in it.



Political violence of any kind if disgusting and anti-American. pic.twitter.com/SRet9TrrDc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 13, 2025

It's sick. This is what they've been shouting for in the streets, and across our campuses. Some of them surely know what they're saying and mean it. They're probably disappointed Shapiro and his family survived this Intifada attempt. Others are so blinded by hatred for America and Western civilization -- or just go along with whatever left-wing cause their tribe is screaming about on any given day, no matter how depraved -- that they probably don't even question or understand the words they've been programmed to scream. But the horror in Harrisburg is the literal manifestation of globalizing the Intifada. Those who repeat those words must own it, and everyone else must understand what a threat their twisted, evil worldview represents. I'll leave you with this: