At the Last Moment, Joe Biden Pardons the Rest of His Crime Family

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2025 11:58 AM
Currently, Donald J. Trump is being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. He already issued pardons for Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and others, as Leah noted earlier this morning. What about the rest of his family? He already pardoned Hunter in one of the most brazen acts of his presidency. And yes, if you thought he wasn’t done, you’d be correct. 

Biden pardoned the rest of his crime family before noon—one last final act of corruption from this failed presidency. 

It's just absolutely shameless, but that's today's Democratic Party. Biden's family was cited for being involved in the influence-peddling scheme, establishing shell companies from which the proceeds could be funneled. Nothing came of it because the legacy media refused to investigate or report on this story.

Here's the statement on the pardons:

My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics.  Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end. 
  
I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics.  But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.  Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.
  
That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden. The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. 

Here's Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of House Oversight, blasting the preemptive pardon of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD):

“How appropriate that Joe Biden’s final act is to preemptively pardon Jamie Raskin — the man who was one of the chief advocates for two unjust impeachments of the newly elected 47th President of the United States and a member of the sham January 6th Committee. Jamie Raskin will be remembered for his abuse of power, hypocrisy, consistent dishonesty, and unwavering loyalty to Joe Biden, despite evidence showing that Biden and his family were involved in peddling influence for tens of millions of dollars with our adversaries around the world. Jamie Raskin once claimed that ‘the seeking of pardons is a powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness that you may be in trouble.’ It’s clear that the chickens have come home to roost for Jamie Raskin.”

 

