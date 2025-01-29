Will Elon Musk Sue Tim Walz After Comments on His Salute?

As we've been covering, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been weighing in an awful lot about Elon Musk's salute to the crowd last Monday during a rally for President Donald Trump's inauguration. The congresswoman, other Democrats, and their allies in the mainstream media insisted Musk did a Nazi salute. Failed vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) also chimed in during Tuesday's episode of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC. He may find himself in trouble for it too, especially if Musk sues.

In addition to going on his unhinged rant about members of Congress having "no spine" and the aftermath of the "pure hell" and "frustration" of the Harris-Walz ticket losing in both the Electoral College and the popular vote to Trump, Walz referred to Musk as the actual president and insisted he gave a Nazi salute.

"We spent three days, you know, debating having them trying to debate that President Musk gave a Nazi salute. Of course he did," Walz insisted, the volume of his voice rising. He then turned to discussing how he was "worried" about the "tough spot" that federal employees are in.

"So I would tell people, stay focused, don't take the bait on the distractions, surround yourself with people who understand this and recognize the things they went after today, are basically a big chunk of what society does, and people like to have clean water, and hospitals, and safety, and roads, and airports," Walz continued. It was particularly ironic that he himself advised people to "stay focused" during this crazed rant he himself engaged in.

Just as now former President Joe Biden did during his lie-filled farewell address, Walz also focused on calling out oligarchs who he claimed are "above the law."

JUST IN: A frantic Tim Walz says “of course” Elon Musk did a Nazi salute at Trump’s rally in Washington D.C. during a meltdown of a rant on MSNBC.



That sounds like defamation.



Walz said he is “fatigued” before he likened Musk to a Nazi.



The failed Vice Presidential candidate… pic.twitter.com/hjHxiJSBqi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2025

This is hardly the only time that Walz has brought up the Nazis when going after political opponents. Late last October, days before the 2024 election, Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Democrats like Walz likened the rally to one Nazis held at MSG, when it was at a completely different location, on February 20, 1939. He continued to double down on such insults, with Vice President Kamala Harris refusing to denounce the serious charge of referring to one's political opponents Nazis.

In a quoted repost of Collin Rugg's clip of Walz's remarks, Guy shared a picture of Walz engaged in a similar gesture, as he often wildly gesticulated while on the campaign trail. Walz has also had the audacity to call out Musk before, referring to him as Trump's running mate, adding "Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips**t on the stage." Walz has also called him "that gay guy". Other key Democrats, including AOC, have also made similar gestures as the one they're now going after Musk for.

Is this the same Tim Walz?https://t.co/HoCeTJSA7u — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) January 29, 2025

Last week, our own Kurt Schlichter called for Musk to consider suing people, mentioning not only AOC, but also Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and their harping on what they insist is a Nazi salute.

With these latest comments from Walz, many have also taken to X to suggest that Musk sue Walz. Musk himself has chimed in suggesting he will, as he also said "Tim Walz is a creepy," adding a clown emoji.