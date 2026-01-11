Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed...
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles

Joseph Chalfant
January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Anti-ICE activists have begun distributing tire-deflating devices and instructions to their fellow agitators in Minneapolis in hopes of hindering immigration enforcement operations in the city, a local politician revealed.

The devices are 3D printed “tire-drainers” and were distributed in a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota with attached instructions and a link to the design file. The package recovered by Jerry Munson, a former state representative, held five such devices.

The flyer attached to the package read: “See an ICE vehicle left unattended? Protect your community by draining their tires!”

“1. Get a spotter to watch your back,” the flyer instructed. “2. Locate their tire valve and screw the drainer on. 3. Be swift and don’t get caught! As soon as the tire starts draining air, distance yourself from the vehicle. Do not attempt to recover the drainer.”

“ICE cannot operate without their vehicles. Disabling their vehicles will likely significantly disrupt their plans. Attempt at your own risk.”

On the reverse side of the flyer, the manufacturer included a QR code to the file to produce the drainers, as well as contact information to request more.

Despite the best efforts of the agitators, the Department of Homeland Security has only decided to increase operations in the city after committing an additional 1,000 officers to Minneapolis on Friday. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

