Tim Walz's Insults for Elon Musk Are Getting Weirder and Weirder

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 01, 2024 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

As we get closer to Election Day and the Harris-Walz ticket looks increasingly desperate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) keeps going after Elon Musk. Walz has referred to Musk as a "dips**t", and even made fun of his gesticulating, despite how tone deaf such an insult is coming from someone like him. The vice presidential nominee is once again raising eyebrows for his obsession with Musk.

When lashing out against billionaires and tax cuts during a campaign rally in Michigan, namely Musk, Walz referred to him as "that gay guy," as he and the audience laughed about such a line. 

Such remarks have caused considerable chatter over X, especially since Musk has fathered multiple children with multiple women. Other users suggested that this is some further kind of projection from Walz. 

If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Musk, to his credit, took it in stride and replied to one of the clips circulating over X that he has "no problem being called gay [to be honest]."

Walz has also been trending over X on Friday for a post about "the final quarter," trying to hit people over the head with how he was supposedly an assistant coach for high school football. As many reminded, though, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who actually was a football coach, nobody actually uses such a term.

Over the weekend, Walz had another cringeworthy football moment when playing "Madden NFL 25" over Twitch with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as another desperate ploy to win over men. 

It bears repeating multiple times that Walz isn't some "folksy" or "Minnesota nice" kind of guy. He's been calling his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), "weird" since even before he himself was on the ticket, and now he has an obsession with Musk. He also has gone after everyday Americans who dare to support former and potentially future President Donald Trump, though, doubling down on how those who attended his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden are Nazis. 

Walz himself has since doubled down even further, as he did during his Wednesday interview with CBS News, when he was confronted about his own remarks, Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks, and those remarks from President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday night referred to Trump supporters as "garbage."

Madden NFL 25

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

