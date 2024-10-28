That Madison Square Garden Rally Is the Perfect Set Up for 'Vindicating Trump'
The Harris-Walz Campaign Won’t Stop Comparing Trump to Nazis

October 28, 2024
The Harris-Walz campaign will stop at nothing to compare former President Donald Trump to Nazis. 

In remarks in Nevada, vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) compared Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden to a pro-Nazi rally that occurred in the same venue over 80 years ago.

“Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden,” Walz said in his remarks at a pro-abortion event called “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” in Henderson, Nevada. 

“And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there,” Walz added.

Previously, Vice President Kamala Harris has been referring to Trump as a "fascist" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler, as Townhall reported. Other Democrats began to follow suit, including two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

On Sunday, MSNBC ran a segment comparing Trump’s rally to the pro-Nazi event at the arena.

“That jamboree happening right now…is particularly chilling. Because, in 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader – Adolf Hitler – packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally. A rally where speakers voiced anti-Semitic rhetoric from a stage draped with Nazi banners,” MSNBC reported. 

“Now, against that backdrop of history, Donald Trump, the man who has threatened to use the military against opponents he calls ‘enemies from within’...and to use those troops to carry out mass deportations of immigrants, is once again turning Madison Square Garden into a staging ground for extremism,” the outlet added.

