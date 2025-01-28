The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got...
PETA Seeks to Rescue Punxsutawney Phil By Ending Groundhog Day
Democratic Senator From Battleground State Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
Google Maps Will Soon Be Changing 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'
Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents
VIP
'Never Seen Anything This Low': Border Crossing Numbers Stun Reporter
Critics Blast Politico Headline on US-Colombia Face-Off
Did a Priest Really Compare Illegal Aliens to Jesus
Here’s How Denmark Is Responding to Trump’s Interest in Greenland
Trump Is Leading Government Back to Reality
California Drops Charges Against Pro-Life Journalists
Does President Trump Have It Wrong on TikTok?
Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan...
ICE Operations Are Underway in This 'Sanctuary City'
Tipsheet

AOC Just Couldn't Give Up Grift Over Elon Musk

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 28, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last Monday, during a rally at the Capital One Arena celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration, Elon Musk saluted the crowd in a way that Democrats and the mainstream media blew way out of proportion, insisting it was a Nazi salute. Perhaps no one was struck so hard as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as Townhall has been covering.

Advertisement

Over at our sister site, Twitchy, Sam J. highlighted an email from AOC days after the incident in which she was still ranting and raving about the salute. 

The email was just as annoying as one would expect. And, as Sam pointed out in her post on X, it indeed sounds like a 13-year-old came up with the text. It reads [emphasis original]:

This is the United States of America.

I don't care what Elon Musk is doing behind a presidential seal in this country: we hate Nazis. Kind of a foundational, defining thing. 

In fact, two of the most foundational, defining things about American history is that we beat the Confederates and we beat the Nazis.

And I don't know what side people may be on today, but I still am not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis, and I will do that until I'm six feet in the ground. 

It's kind of foundational to me as a human being.

So, if you're cool and want to defend the Nazis salutes--that's on you.

I'm on the opposite side of that. I'm not with the Nazis. How about that?

Recommended

Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
Advertisement

AOC's email may discuss hating Nazis and how she's "not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis." It leaves out, though, some convenient details. This includes her criticism of Israel, especially following the Israel-Hamas war, after 1,200 Israelis – mostly civilians – were slaughtered by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The terrorists also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping, with plans still in place to bring home the hostages. 

Musk has been defended by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which is not exactly always on the same side as Musk, and by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet, AOC viciously went after the ADL in a quoted repost on X, as if she were some expert on Jews, despite how she's not only vocally criticized Israel but enthusiastically defended pro-Hamas supporters, including and especially on college campuses like Columbia

Musk also traveled to Auschwitz last year in Poland, as Ben Shapiro, who was there with him, called to mind repeatedly on social media. 

Advertisement

Further, as others, including Musk, have pointed out, AOC and other Democratic politicians and liberal figures have had their arms in a similar gesture, though they too were not making a Nazi salute.

In his column from last week, "Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody," our own Kurt Schlichter raised AOC's ranting against Musk.

Tags: AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Here’s How Denmark Is Responding to Trump’s Interest in Greenland Madeline Leesman
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are Derek Hunter
California Drops Charges Against Pro-Life Journalists Rebecca Downs
Democratic Senator From Battleground State Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
Advertisement