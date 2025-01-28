AOC Just Couldn't Give Up Grift Over Elon Musk

Last Monday, during a rally at the Capital One Arena celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration, Elon Musk saluted the crowd in a way that Democrats and the mainstream media blew way out of proportion, insisting it was a Nazi salute. Perhaps no one was struck so hard as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as Townhall has been covering.

Over at our sister site, Twitchy, Sam J. highlighted an email from AOC days after the incident in which she was still ranting and raving about the salute.

The email was just as annoying as one would expect. And, as Sam pointed out in her post on X, it indeed sounds like a 13-year-old came up with the text. It reads [emphasis original]:

This is the United States of America. I don't care what Elon Musk is doing behind a presidential seal in this country: we hate Nazis. Kind of a foundational, defining thing. In fact, two of the most foundational, defining things about American history is that we beat the Confederates and we beat the Nazis. And I don't know what side people may be on today, but I still am not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis, and I will do that until I'm six feet in the ground. It's kind of foundational to me as a human being. So, if you're cool and want to defend the Nazis salutes--that's on you. I'm on the opposite side of that. I'm not with the Nazis. How about that?

AOC's email may discuss hating Nazis and how she's "not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis." It leaves out, though, some convenient details. This includes her criticism of Israel, especially following the Israel-Hamas war, after 1,200 Israelis – mostly civilians – were slaughtered by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The terrorists also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping, with plans still in place to bring home the hostages.

Musk has been defended by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which is not exactly always on the same side as Musk, and by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet, AOC viciously went after the ADL in a quoted repost on X, as if she were some expert on Jews, despite how she's not only vocally criticized Israel but enthusiastically defended pro-Hamas supporters, including and especially on college campuses like Columbia.

Musk also traveled to Auschwitz last year in Poland, as Ben Shapiro, who was there with him, called to mind repeatedly on social media.

Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.



People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025

Further, as others, including Musk, have pointed out, AOC and other Democratic politicians and liberal figures have had their arms in a similar gesture, though they too were not making a Nazi salute.

In his column from last week, "Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody," our own Kurt Schlichter raised AOC's ranting against Musk.