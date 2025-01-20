What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media

It wasn’t nearly as bad as the first Trump inauguration in 2017, where MSNBC’s Chris Matthews described the president’s address as Hitlerian. It was still loaded with slight jabs and swipes from CNN to outright insanity on MSNBC, though the latter is expected. ABC News was aghast that there were so many rich people attending the Trump inauguration, which is such a braindead commentary it’s not worthy of a response. These people are mad because the tech billionaires are now on the MAGA train after four years of incompetence and disaster from Joe Biden.

ABC upset too many rich people are at the Trump inauguration back at 10:11 a.m., arguing he’s not actually for the forgotten men and women and working class voters...



Linsey Davis: “They were inside St. John's Church, part of the select group that made it in. $885 billion of… pic.twitter.com/aR5frmk8nY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2025

CNN's cattiness over FLOTUS Melania Trump's attire continues: Anderson Cooper chuckles as NYT fashion critic Vanessa Friedman describes Melania's look as " more Royal family governess than American First Lady" pic.twitter.com/KZCLOSZKTq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 20, 2025

CNN’s Van Jones was almost inconsolable:

Van Jones on the verge of tears. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0KuhdIN5XC — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 20, 2025

NEW: CNN’s Van Jones claims Joe Biden is Mr. “America First” today and gave Trump a “pretty decent economy.”



“You wanna talk about America First? That’s Joe Biden today.”



“Joe Biden’s putting America first.”



“He’s actually giving Donald Trump not just the dignity of a good… pic.twitter.com/KkvIZtGMxx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 20, 2025

MSNBC had their crop of unhinged commentators speak over the president’s remarks. I mean, Joe Reid never fails:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid attacks Trump voters for being driven by a "base mentality of greed & corruption":

"This is supposed to be the great Christian president who is promising to attack immigrants, trans people who are already vulnerable. These are some of the executive orders.… pic.twitter.com/81al4RifFS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2025

NEW: MSNBC bombards its viewers with commentary while President Trump is actively speaking.



Among all the networks broadcasting right now, MSNBC stands out as the only one silencing Trump’s address and putting it in the background.



This so-called editorial policy is aimed at… pic.twitter.com/uhckNB29hP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 20, 2025

This is supposed to be the great Christian president who is promising to attack immigrants, trans people who are already vulnerable. These are some of the executive orders. The cruelty is the point of this coming administration. "So it is very hard for me to look at this spectacle of the takeover of the United States by a base mentality of greed & corruption, and say the institutions will save us because they’ve not done well for us so far.

NBC was not happy that the DEI initiatives were going to be nuked (via Newsbusters):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In the nearly three hours of pre-inauguration coverage after Today, NBC pitched a few small fits over their party falling out of power, ranging from insisting President Trump’s belief in there being only two genders (male and female) and opposing Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are divisive, and comparing Trump’s definition of “fairness” to that of a “toddler.” […] KRISTEN WELKER: The first one that we’re told President-Elect Trump is going to sign today is going to make it federal law that there are two sexes, male and female and will seek to end federal funding or recognition of gender identities. Second one targeted DEI initiatives, it aims to end any federal funding for DEI initiatives. Why is this significant? First of all, politically speaking these are not his most popular positions and issues. Americans are sharply divided on this. Sharply divided over whether dei initiatives should be cut. Sharply divided over whether the government is striking the right balance on how to deal with — SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: The DEI — just so — Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. WELKER: — yes, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Thank you, Savannah. Very good point. GUTHRIE: Well, just a — so — efforts to make a more equitable workplace — WELKER: Yes. GUTHRIE: — but they’ve become controversial.

Yet, Kelly O’Donnell and Hallie Jackson also pointed out that Joe Biden’s refusal to step down likely contributed to Trump’s return:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

JACKSON: [Biden] also says in the next breath when asked if he could have the vigor to serve for four more years said he didn’t know and you get the sense of watching — GUTHRIE: He said it more colorfully than that. He said who the hell knows. JACKSON: — you get the sense watching him here, this is not — and I think we know this — this is not a person who wants to be leaving the white House. He wanted four more years. He did. And his wife, the First Lady wanted four more years. She believes her husband could do it. She’s been one of the staunchest defenders. GUTHRIE: Kelly may get to pull rank as the longest serving Capitol Hill and Joe Biden for the longest. I think you will agree he has wanted — he had wanted to be President for pretty much the entirety of his 50 year career of public service. O’DONNELL: Once you attain that office, it’s hard to leave it. It’s hard to ever see yourself as not being capable of continuing. I think that has influenced a lot of what we’ve seen publicly, that his own belief whether polling or the views of the country support that or not. He will always be the 46th president of the United States and so, that he hangs on to. Donald Trump is also someone who has a hospitality business so he has no trouble making small talk and no trouble going through these ceremonies. HOLT: And Joe Biden likes to tell a story as well. O’DONNELL: Oh, indeed he does. WELKER: I do think that his decision, the timing of when he decided to pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris will be a part of his legacy. It will be a part of how history grapples with how Joe Biden is remembered. He promised he campaigned on being a transitional president and when that moment came, bolstered by big wins in the primaries, did he not pass the baton.

Last, Elon Musk is likely going to be a media obsession for a few days after some say he did a Nazi salute at the inaugural rally. He was throwing his heart to the crowd of Trump supporters. And you know how these networks react to anything Nazi-related (via National Review):

🚨 NEW: Elon Musk "throws his heart" out to the crowd and left-wingers are interpreting it as a N*zi salutepic.twitter.com/9oxSiID2Yx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

An excited Musk took the stage at Capital One Arena on Monday and told attendees, “This is what victory feels like.” “And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization. There are elections that come and go. Some elections are important, some are not, but this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” Musk said. “My heart goes out to you,” Musk continued before miming the act of throwing his heart to the crowd. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. We’re going to have safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending, basic stuff and we’re going to take DOGE to mars.”

The comedy was CNN’s Erin Burnett and Kasie Hunt trying to report on this incident:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump's event at Capitol One arena



📌#Washington | #DC



Watch as CNN criticized Elon Musk and suggested he made a Nazi salute during Trump's event at Capital One Arena, but they omitted his comments… pic.twitter.com/283i7IkhBT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 20, 2025

The CNN hosts were careful to avoid saying explicitly that Musk had performed a Nazi salute but heavily implied as much. After rolling the tape, Hunt says, “It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that but it’s not something you typically see at American political rallies.” Burnett agreed, adding, “It was quick, as you point out, but it was in a moment of intensity from him.”

“Our viewers are smart,” ladies? No. That’s another CNN fake news lie, which the network should be significantly more careful of since they lost a massive defamation suit this week.

Very bold of CNN to insinuate the richest man in the world did a Nazi salute just three days after the network lost a bombshell defamation suit. https://t.co/TygcjLOORL — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 20, 2025

Another issue they could not let go of was the January 6 riot, in which some media folks were beside themselves seeing Trump deliver his inaugural address in the same area where some of these rioters roamed without permission. It's even more disturbing that Trump might pardon some, but too bad. We won the election.

Yet, more than a few liberal media members also noted Joe Biden pardoning members of his family who were involved in the influence-peddling operation, quietly admitting they have no leg to stand on concerning any whining about Trump’s future pardons. It would be nice if they added some biting commentary and analysis since it’s warranted, especially given the Democrats’ position on preemptive pardons.

Every loud-mouth CNN host who normally can't shut up about norms and defending democracy suddenly can't do anything but post Biden's pardon statement without comment.



Weird. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

This does not help the "Biden Crime family" narrative https://t.co/LOwL2EohC3 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) January 20, 2025

With literal minutes left in his presidency, Biden just pardoned his brothers, James and Frank, along with his sister Valerie, along with their spouses. An unprecedented and extraordinary move. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 20, 2025

Biden in 2020 when asked about Trump possibly issuing preemptive pardons for his children: “It concerns me, in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks at us as a nation of laws and justice…in terms of the pardons, you're not going to see, in… https://t.co/OQw5isd0Su — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) January 20, 2025

So, on the Richter scale, it was still a significant whine fest. It was a meltdown, but at a Three-Mile Island level, not Chernobyl. It still doesn't make it any less entertaining, however.

Trump cannot be beaten. Accept it.