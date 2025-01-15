Biden's Farewell Speech Was As Pathetic As You'd Expect

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden gave his farewell address. He began by, just as he had done throughout the day, taking credit for his team supposedly negotiating the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. As he rambled on for about 20 minutes, sounding as if there was something in his mouth the entire time, it was clear that Biden's very much still delusional about how his presidency was and will be regarded. The speech was mostly a rehashing of what we've heard from the president before, offering a reminder of how destructive he and his administration have been.

There were points about the Statute of Liberty, which Biden talked about throughout, as well as democracy and his and his administration's supposed successes. It was almost ironic for Biden to blather on about the Statue of Liberty for as long as he did about being "an enduring symbol of the soul of our nation," considering how divisive this administration has been.

"In the past four years, our democracy's held strong and every day I've kept my commitment to be president for all Americans through one of the toughest periods in our nation's history," Biden actually claimed with a straight face. It's worth reminding that Americans have long lacked faith in Biden being able to bring people together, and that they believe politics has actually gotten less civil during his presidency. While Biden did, in a way, get it correct that it's been such a tough period, that's been due to his administration.

Biden went for more unbelievable remarks from there, though, as he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "a great partner."

Kamala and Jill sitting next to each other during Biden’s Farewell Address.



You can feel the tension. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mR22nEnzmm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 16, 2025

As he touted many of his administration's supposed successes, Biden did so by bringing up lies that have been fact-checked, numerous times before.

According to Biden, his administration has been involved in "bringing violent crime to a 50-year low." Violent crime, as it turns out, has gone up during the Biden administration. Those studies being used to speak to a low point were not final. Major cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles didn't even submit their data, with different standards involved. Anyone who tried to point out the reality about crime rates, including President-elect Donald Trump, was mocked and derided, only to be later vindicated. The FBI quietly revised their statistics last October, showing they were off by 6.6 percent when claiming that crime dropped by 2.1 percent for 2022, when it actually increased by 4.5 percent. Of course that hasn't stopped Biden himself and others in his administration from claiming otherwise.

Another lie, one that has been repeated for years, no matter how wrong it remains, is that Biden created a record-high amount of jobs. In reality, these jobs were those that Americans were returning to after the COVID-19 pandemic that had shuttered the economy.

Job creation is not exactly something Biden should be touting, considering the job numbers were off by 818,000 jobs for last year, and were then quietly corrected last August.

There was a sprinkling of foreign policy, in that Biden had the gall to tout how "Ukraine is still free" when it comes to Russia's Vladimir Putin's move to invade the country in February 2022. That war didn't start until Biden took office, as Putin knew better than to invade when Trump was in office. There as no mention of other foreign policy debacles taking place under Biden's watch, such as the shame from the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal or anything else about Israel beyond what Biden mentioned at the beginning.

After touting his supposed successes, Biden went on to issue all sorts of warnings, including with a rant about the abuse of power, threats to democracy--even though we're a constitutional republic--and robber barons.

Just as we've heard from Biden before, there was all this ranting about "pay your fair share," especially as Biden lashed out against tax credits. That's even more ridiculous coming from this president, considering late last year he pardoned his son, Hunter, who had been found guilty of tax evasion and gun charges.

President Joe Biden during his farewell address:



"Today an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy..." pic.twitter.com/R54skZzuYH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

The guy who just pardoned his son for tax evasion charges is giving the “pay your fair share” speech again. What an embarrassment this dude is. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 16, 2025

Good riddance, Crooked J https://t.co/b0bPJC2wzz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 16, 2025

Just as he did during his speech earlier this week, which was supposed to be dedicated to foreign policy, Biden focused on blaming climate change for the fires that have been raging this month in California, as well as how Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina last year. Beyond how not even a majority of Californians believe climate change is responsible for those fires, it's awfully bold for Biden to mention North Carolina, given how abysmal the federal government's response has been in helping those fellow Americans.

"The existential threat of climate change has never been clearer," Biden insisted, repeating a point he's made many times before. "Just look across the country, from California to North Carolina."

Biden claims climate change is to blame for the fires in California and the hurricane in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/MvJe0vXfjA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

This wouldn't be a farewell speech from the doddering Democrat if it didn't include a rant about "misinformation" and "disinformation." Biden went from reminding how Dwight D. Eisenhower used his farewell address to issue warnings about the military industrial complex to lecture the American people on such supposed concerns he has.

"Social media's giving up on fact-checking," Biden lamented. "The truth is smothered by lies, told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platforms accountable, to protect our children, or families, and the very democracy from the abuse of power."

Biden similarly made remarks last week, and such arguments are downright shameful and ironic, given how Meta's Mark Zuckerberg has spoken to how the Biden administration pressured him into censoring Americans when it comes to the 2020 election and Hunter's laptop, as well as supposed COVID misinformation.

Biden appears to take a swipe at Meta's Mark Zuckerberg for removing biased "fact-checking" from his social media platforms during his farewell address. pic.twitter.com/gExQulFZd5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Again, this speech contained much of what we've heard before from Biden, including how he wants 18-year term limits and a code of ethics on U.S. Supreme Court justices, though he instead said "time limits" before correcting himself but also leaning into the flub. He similarly brought up his desire for a constitutional amendment on presidential immunity, in reference to his misinterpretation of the Trump v. United States case handed down on July 1 of last year.

As Biden concluded in part by mentioning in possibilities, it just wasn't that believable to the nation any more, if it ever was. If his replacement, Harris, had been elected as president after being installed as the nominee without earning a single primary vote, we would very much be lacking possibilities, and it's thanks to Trump taking office once more in a matter of days that we do have possibilities to look forward to.

Once the speech was finished, one could even hear someone yell "clear" as well as a smattering of applause before the feed was cut.