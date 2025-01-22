This Is the Only Way to React to the Fake Elon Musk Nazi Story

For Pardoned J6 Defendants From PA, A New Nightmare Might Be Looming
January 22, 2025
The liberal media is going to obsess about this for days, aren’t they? Elon Musk gave a heart gesture to the audience at the Trump inaugural rally on Monday, and the Left, predictably, thought this was a Nazi salute. It’s not; luckily, the story is losing legs because it’s untrue. It’s another example of the dying influence and, most of all, the credibility of the establishment press. CNN skirted a very fine line with this story since they lost a massive defamation suit filed by a Navy veteran who the network claimed was exploiting Afghans trying to flee the Taliban in 2021. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been especially triggered by this moment, which no one cares about. The Anti-Defamation League also said this wasn’t a Nazi salute. 

The only thing you can do is mock the media, mock the unhinged liberals who claim this was a Nazi gesture, and move on. For all you Stephen King fans, the media is Pennywise: Mock the demon, drain it of its power, and rip out its heart. 

Also, Dov Hikind put this whole thing to rest in an 80-second video, calling those attacking Musk “pathetic.”

