This Is the Only Way to React to the Fake Elon Musk Nazi Story

The liberal media is going to obsess about this for days, aren’t they? Elon Musk gave a heart gesture to the audience at the Trump inaugural rally on Monday, and the Left, predictably, thought this was a Nazi salute. It’s not; luckily, the story is losing legs because it’s untrue. It’s another example of the dying influence and, most of all, the credibility of the establishment press. CNN skirted a very fine line with this story since they lost a massive defamation suit filed by a Navy veteran who the network claimed was exploiting Afghans trying to flee the Taliban in 2021.
*Elon Musk waves at a crowd— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025
Deranged libs: "HE'S H*TLER" https://t.co/ZCPrP86dup
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been especially triggered by this moment, which no one cares about. The Anti-Defamation League also said this wasn’t a Nazi salute.
Guys I think I broke AOC pic.twitter.com/Z3nhg8m4kR— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2025
This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.— ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025
It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on…
The only thing you can do is mock the media, mock the unhinged liberals who claim this was a Nazi gesture, and move on. For all you Stephen King fans, the media is Pennywise: Mock the demon, drain it of its power, and rip out its heart.
Is AOC a Nazi? https://t.co/RyxDPFwqQG pic.twitter.com/I8FHBCWztu— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2025
Video 1 is Elon Musk talking about why he wears a necklace everyday for the Jewish hostages— Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) January 21, 2025
Video 2 is AOC supporting their captors pic.twitter.com/yvP2SoWGd8
Laughed so hard 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pPHCDR7wgK— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025
Literally shaking right now pic.twitter.com/sNHz0GuyOb— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2025
Does this mean Swifties = HitIer youth? pic.twitter.com/rfCZVdltT1— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2025
Horrific: this member of the village people appears to be doing two Nazi salutes at the same time 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/k5fFwISVhn— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) January 21, 2025
Also, Dov Hikind put this whole thing to rest in an 80-second video, calling those attacking Musk “pathetic.”
Dov Hikind completely destroys the latest leftist smear against Elon Musk.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2025
Legacy media and far-left politicians are now wrongly saying Musk did a N*zi salute.
This false accusation is an insult to Jewish people.
Dov is right to strongly condemn it!pic.twitter.com/sC1VvpQwIF
