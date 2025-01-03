VIP
Tipsheet

Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 03, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Joe Biden, as Madeline covered, awarded former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Both were heavily involved in the January 6 Select Committee, serving as vice chair and chairman, respectively. Matt covered earlier on Friday about how there are questions and concerns, given that Biden isn't really in charge, and it's why Tyrus had quite the interesting theory during Thursday's episode of "Gutfeld!," actually. This is especially because Biden has a bone to pick with Vice President Kamala Harris for losing to now President-elect Donald Trump. 

Early on in the show, there had been a discussion on the role of Biden's legacy, as the president actually thinks he's done a good job as president and could have beaten Trump. Of course, Biden wasn't actually the nominee, but was forced out by his fellow Democrats. He withdrew on July 21 and Harris was installed as the replacement nominee, having yet to win a single primary vote.

That's where Cheney came into the conversation, given she was handed an award she didn't deserve and for her role in the January 6 Select Committee. Plus, she campaigned for Harris, especially in the last few weeks leading up to the election.

The next segment focused on Cheney's award, with guest host Kat Timpf offering that the former congresswoman is receiving such an honor "basically for not liking Trump," wondering, "Has this award lost all value?" The other guests, especially comedian Jim Florentine, concurred.

"I feel like the award is for helping him get back at Kamala for being a part of the stab him in the back tour," with Timpf confirming Tyrus thinks "he's giving her an award because she did help Kamala lose?"

"It's like 'Dinner for Schmucks,'" Tyrus continued. "They're giving her the award for helping destroy Kamala, because when they're on the stage together, everyone was like--oh again, I was saying it was over for months--but like that only further lets everybody know that it was over."

"Like, she had nothing else to do," Tyrus said about Cheney. "So when she jumped on with Kamala, I'm sure for the few seconds that [Biden] could remember, he probably was like Mr. Burns, with, 'this is excellent, they're going to lose,'" he also said, speaking about and mimicking the character from "The Simpsons."

Harris' loss was also an epic fail for Cheney. As Timpf and Fox Business' Kennedy discussed, there was a Data for Progress poll conducted in early November, just before the election, showing that a plurality of voters in the key swing state of Michigan, at 46 percent said they "didn't care" about Cheney. Thirty percent said it made them "less enthusiastic," actually. Harris and Cheney were in Michigan for one of their many campaign stops, but the poll showed that voters there were more enthusiastic when Harris discussed the economy. 

Trump won Michigan, as he did all seven of the swing states, and did so in part by reminding Michigan voters that Cheney and her warmongering policies did not represent the voters of the Wolverine State. 

