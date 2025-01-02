Biden Will Award Liz Cheney With This Medal

President Joe Biden will award former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and 19 others with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Biden leaves office later this month.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to individuals who display "Exemplary deeds or services, for his or her country or fellow citizens." It is the second-highest civilian award in the United States, second to the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to The Washington Post, Cheney’s anti-Donald Trump stance is what contributed to Biden giving her the medal (via the Post):

Biden will bestow the honor on Cheney — one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of President-elect Donald Trump, who joined Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the campaign trail last year in a bipartisan push to defeat him — less than three weeks before Trump is inaugurated. Cheney served as vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, and in October, she urged Americans to reject his “depraved cruelty” as she rallied alongside Harris. A majority of voters were not persuaded by that argument.

As Townhall covered, Cheney endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. She spoke on it at Duke University.

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize … that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names — particularly in swing states,” she said in remarks at a Duke University event titled “Defending Democracy.”

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she added.

Cheney then campaigned for Harris.

This is a far cry from how Cheney felt about Harris in the past.

In a post on X, Cheney once said that Harris “wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle.”

“We won’t give her a chance,” she added.