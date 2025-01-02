The FBI Used One Word That's Likely to Draw More Criticism in Latest...
The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in...
About Those Four Individuals Allegedly Planting Explosives Around the French Quarter
Police Just Raided Yet Another Eric Adams Ally
Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About...
Spree Shooter Kills 12 in Montenegro Before Turning Gun on Himself
Why Security Bollards Were Not Raised on Bourbon Street During New Year's Day...
The Airbnb the Bourbon Street Terrorist Rented Caught on Fire
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't...
VIP
Trump May Have Been Joking, But Here's Why 'Shark Tank' Star Is Very...
Newsom Applauded One of Trump's Immigration Stances
Hamas May Want to Release the Hostages After This Latest Warning Message
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed
'You White B*tches, Go Back to Europe!': Pro-Hamas Protestors Descend on NYC
Tipsheet

Biden Will Award Liz Cheney With This Medal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 02, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

President Joe Biden will award former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and 19 others with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Biden leaves office later this month. 

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to individuals who display "Exemplary deeds or services, for his or her country or fellow citizens." It is the second-highest civilian award in the United States, second to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

Advertisement

According to The Washington Post, Cheney’s anti-Donald Trump stance is what contributed to Biden giving her the medal (via the Post):

Biden will bestow the honor on Cheney — one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of President-elect Donald Trump, who joined Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the campaign trail last year in a bipartisan push to defeat him — less than three weeks before Trump is inaugurated.

Cheney served as vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, and in October, she urged Americans to reject his “depraved cruelty” as she rallied alongside Harris. A majority of voters were not persuaded by that argument.

As Townhall covered, Cheney endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. She spoke on it at Duke University. 

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize … that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names — particularly in swing states,” she said in remarks at a Duke University event titled “Defending Democracy.”

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she added.

Recommended

Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
Advertisement

Cheney then campaigned for Harris.

This is a far cry from how Cheney felt about Harris in the past. 

In a post on X, Cheney once said that Harris “wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle.”

“We won’t give her a chance,” she added.

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
The FBI Used One Word That's Likely to Draw More Criticism in Latest Nola Terror Attack Presser Matt Vespa
How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025 Kurt Schlichter
Hamas May Want to Release the Hostages After This Latest Warning Message Rebecca Downs
Republicans Poised to Change House Speaker Rules and Democrats Are Not Happy About It Jeff Charles
The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in His Final Months Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
Advertisement