RED TSUNAMI: Kamala Got Swept in All Seven Swing States

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The election is over. It was over around 1:30 AM Wednesday when Pennsylvania was called for Donald Trump. He’s the 47th president of the United States. It’s one of the most remarkable political comebacks of all time—a true Phoenix from the ashes. They tried to assassinate him; they tried throwing him in jail via lawfare and tried damaging his reputation through non-stop media attacks. They all failed. Trump won 312 Electoral College votes, the most for any Republican since 1988. Trump swept every swing state on the map this cycle.   

The red tsunami carried Trump to victory in North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin’s sources were right about Harris in these states. Halperin analyzed the various private polls and spoke to pollsters on both sides. Things got increasingly bearish for Kamala once she started that ill-fated media blitz that only sunk her approvals and standing in the polls. One thing they all said: Harris was at risk of losing most, if not all, the swing states. Some did not take this news too well:

In the end, she got swept. When are Democrats going to realize that she was a horrific candidate? Not only did she not win a single swing state, but she couldn’t even win in reliably Democratic bastions—Trump won Dearborn, Michigan. Embarrassing the Left, but what a night for Republicans, Trump, and normal Americans. We defeated the hordes of Mordor and Tampon Tim’s weirdo brigades.

Harris also didn't outperform Biden in a single county on election night. 

