RED TSUNAMI: Kamala Got Swept in All Seven Swing States

The election is over. It was over around 1:30 AM Wednesday when Pennsylvania was called for Donald Trump. He’s the 47th president of the United States. It’s one of the most remarkable political comebacks of all time—a true Phoenix from the ashes. They tried to assassinate him; they tried throwing him in jail via lawfare and tried damaging his reputation through non-stop media attacks. They all failed. Trump won 312 Electoral College votes, the most for any Republican since 1988. Trump swept every swing state on the map this cycle.

Advertisement

The red tsunami carried Trump to victory in North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin’s sources were right about Harris in these states. Halperin analyzed the various private polls and spoke to pollsters on both sides. Things got increasingly bearish for Kamala once she started that ill-fated media blitz that only sunk her approvals and standing in the polls. One thing they all said: Harris was at risk of losing most, if not all, the swing states. Some did not take this news too well:

"I just saw some new private polling that's very robust. Private polling," says @MarkHalperin. Kamala Harris "is in a lot of trouble … In the conversations I'm having with Trump people and Democrats with data, they are extremely bullish on Trump's chances in the last 48 hours.… pic.twitter.com/KF3tSM2sLo — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) October 9, 2024

None of this is remotely true. Harris campaign Internals are excellent. Current internals have 11% of Republicans plan on voting for Harris in PA, 9% nationally. She has the national at about 4.2-4.4%. I'm not sure what "Internal" polls he thinks he saw, but it's not true. — Andrew Davison, Esq.🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Gobucky3) October 9, 2024

In the end, she got swept. When are Democrats going to realize that she was a horrific candidate? Not only did she not win a single swing state, but she couldn’t even win in reliably Democratic bastions—Trump won Dearborn, Michigan. Embarrassing the Left, but what a night for Republicans, Trump, and normal Americans. We defeated the hordes of Mordor and Tampon Tim’s weirdo brigades.

Sea of Red (shift) pic.twitter.com/hRmDf9PPSU — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 6, 2024

Harris also didn't outperform Biden in a single county on election night.