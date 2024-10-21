Trump Roasts Liz Cheney and Kamala With a Harsh Reminder in Michigan

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is in Michigan today campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris. It's a last ditch effort to get Harris over the finish line on Election Day -- in a crucial, blue wall swing state where she's losing voters.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump is weighing in on the duo with a harsh reminder about who Liz is related to.

"Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with 'dumb as a rock' War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind. Remember, Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the LARGEST margin, 40%, in History for a sitting Congressperson," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. "If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge. For our Country’s sake, and for your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE."

Michigan Democrats have been sounding the alarm for weeks about Harris' chances and polling shows Trump in the lead.

GET OUT AND VOTE EARLY!



MAGA! pic.twitter.com/8du0SyikMy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024