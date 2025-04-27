How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year

I don’t understand how people can become so shameless. How does one’s ego get so big that refusing to apologize is considered an acceptable course of action? How dense does the bubble have to be? The liberal media gathered in the nation’s capital for ‘nerd prom,’ also known as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the lead outlets that form the state propaganda apparatus for the Democratic Party gather to congratulate themselves for being biased clowns.

Oh, it’s okay to be biased. Keeping this generation’s long façade of being an impartial industry is not kosher. Everyone knows the media is all-in on Democrats; even liberals admit that. But we had Associated Press reporters touting their phantom nonpartisan roots last night and a passionate war cry that journalists are not the enemies of the people or the state.

At White House Correspondents’ Assn dinner, @WHCA President/MSNBC liberal show host @EugeneDaniels2 got long applause for: “We care deeply about accuracy and take seriously the heavy responsibility of being stewards of the public’s trust. What we are not is the opposition. What… pic.twitter.com/KoP6vbgLxm — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) April 27, 2025

"What we are not is the opposition."



Yes, you are. Almost every single one of you is a Democrat and progressive. Pretending otherwise is an insult to the country's intelligence. https://t.co/mOZ9ymbs1b — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2025

This guy literally left his reporting job for a hosting gig on MSNBC.



Sit. Down. Eugene. https://t.co/K5Di5yqa5E — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 27, 2025

The AP shared office space with Palestinian terrorists and was either too stupid to realize it or refused to let anyone know https://t.co/R4CLXLcM41 pic.twitter.com/ts77nNdcYN — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 27, 2025

Fact check: False. You pushed the Russian collusion hoax, so spare us the ‘we value accuracy and maintaining the public’s trust’ gambit. It’s over. Done. Millions have moved away from you. Your bad behavior and trash product led to your influence falling faster than Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.

Trump is back, so choke on that.

White House Correspondents patting themselves on the back for hiding Joe Biden’s dementia last night: pic.twitter.com/4rRKoHUWMt — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 27, 2025

Also, while I cited Alex Thompson a lot when Joe Biden’s mental decline finally reached a point where the media couldn’t ignore it, let’s be honest here: the entire industry colluded to cover it up. No one wanted to ask the question, lest they lose access, and this was likely the dominant, overriding point: to avoid appearing as though they were helping Trump and the Republicans.

.@AlexThomp: "President Biden's decline and its coverup by the people around him is a reminder that every White House regardless of party is capable of deception...We, myself included, missed a lot of this story and some people trust us less because of it." #whcd #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/L9CtbB3HIZ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 27, 2025

It is hilarious how the people in the media pretend that they were not in on the coverup. https://t.co/BPcivHAQFL — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 27, 2025

Bitch, please.



You were complicit in the deception and everyone knows it. https://t.co/vRmYplKwAh — RBe (@RBPundit) April 27, 2025

Biden’s disastrous CNN debate with Trump blew the lid open. The worst part is that many treated this like an unprecedented story, a twist in the 2024 election. In contrast, half the country, the ones who don’t buy the liberal media’s nonsense, knew Biden was cooked eons before his meltdown before a national audience.