Tipsheet

How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 27, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

I don’t understand how people can become so shameless. How does one’s ego get so big that refusing to apologize is considered an acceptable course of action? How dense does the bubble have to be? The liberal media gathered in the nation’s capital for ‘nerd prom,’ also known as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the lead outlets that form the state propaganda apparatus for the Democratic Party gather to congratulate themselves for being biased clowns. 

Oh, it’s okay to be biased. Keeping this generation’s long façade of being an impartial industry is not kosher. Everyone knows the media is all-in on Democrats; even liberals admit that. But we had Associated Press reporters touting their phantom nonpartisan roots last night and a passionate war cry that journalists are not the enemies of the people or the state.

Fact check: False. You pushed the Russian collusion hoax, so spare us the ‘we value accuracy and maintaining the public’s trust’ gambit. It’s over. Done. Millions have moved away from you. Your bad behavior and trash product led to your influence falling faster than Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. 

Trump is back, so choke on that. 

Also, while I cited Alex Thompson a lot when Joe Biden’s mental decline finally reached a point where the media couldn’t ignore it, let’s be honest here: the entire industry colluded to cover it up. No one wanted to ask the question, lest they lose access, and this was likely the dominant, overriding point: to avoid appearing as though they were helping Trump and the Republicans.

Biden’s disastrous CNN debate with Trump blew the lid open. The worst part is that many treated this like an unprecedented story, a twist in the 2024 election. In contrast, half the country, the ones who don’t buy the liberal media’s nonsense, knew Biden was cooked eons before his meltdown before a national audience.

