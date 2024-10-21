That 'Town Hall' That Kamala Harris Did With Liz Cheney Shows This Really Isn't Working Out Well for Her

Vice President Kamala Harris has been hitting the campaign trail with former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lately, with former and potentially future President Donald Trump trolling the former congresswoman, as Katie covered earlier. The "town hall" event that the two did in Michigan further proved how fake the Harris-Walz ticket really is.

At the start of the event in Royal Oak, NBC News' Maria Shriver admitted to an attendee that they were "not, unfortunately" going to be able to ask their own questions. She then tried to soften the blow with a bogus response on how the "pre-uh, determined questions, and I'll hopefully be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head, I hope so."

🚨 The host admits the audience can't actually ask questions at Kamala's fake "town hall" with Loser War Hawk Liz Cheney because the questions are "pre-determined" pic.twitter.com/kccAaN1D5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Harris' and Cheney's answers during the actual event were more of the same, from both of them.

The Democratic nominee turned to fearmongering, as she's been doing, to claim that the "consequences of [Trump] ever being in the White House once again, are brutally serious."

Kamala says the "consequences" of President Trump winning the election are "brutally serious."



"Brutally serious" = no inflation, border security, world peace, pay raises, lower taxes, strong military, thriving families, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/jQNKPFKbzL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Cheney also further touted her and her family's warmongering positions, as she lamented how "there's been, um, a really dangerous embrace of, uh, isolationism" when it comes to "where the Republican Party is today."

Kamala (sitting next to warmongering failure Liz Cheney): "Isolationism is not insulation. It will not insulate us from harm in terms of our national security."



These are the platitudes that neocons like Liz Cheney use to justify failed regime change wars.



President Trump will… pic.twitter.com/2bvNnKLbhd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

There's plenty of areas to hit Cheney on, from being a carpet bagger and losing her primary in August of 2022 by close to 40 points, to her family's policies on the Middle East being in stark contrast to the will of Arab voters in Michigan, with many meanwhile supporting Trump.

The Harris-Walz ticket and their surrogates look to be increasingly fake with their campaign stops as they desperately try to appeal to the American people in the final two weeks before Election Day. The momentum is just not on their side. While there's still time for the tide to change, it's looking less and less like it will happen for them.