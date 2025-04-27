Schumer Slips: Admits Democrats’ Real Goal Is to Take Down Trump, Not Serve Justice

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is floating the idea of impeachment, accusing President Donald Trump of "violating the rule of law." Despite Trump being out of office, Democrats seem unwilling to let go of their long-standing obsession with targeting him. Schumer's comments, made during a recent interview, hint at yet another attempt to weaponize impeachment for political gain, raising eyebrows among conservatives who see this as more about settling scores than upholding the Constitution.

On Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Schumer said he would consider articles of impeachment against Trump if Democrats took control of Congress. He accused Trump of consistently violating the rule of law, admitting that Democrats are opposing him on all fronts every day. He said the party’s main goal is to continually expose Trump's actions—regarding the economy, tariffs, foreign policy, and legal issues—to the American public to highlight how harmful they believe he is. Schumer acknowledged that the next election is still far off, adding that Democrat’s focus is on daily efforts to reveal Trump's behavior and impact, which he claims is influencing public opinion.

“You’re not ruling out,” host Dana Bash said.

“The American people are realizing,” Schumer replied.

Bash added, “You’re not saying no,” to which Schumer said “Look, it’s too far away to even, it’s too far away to even judge.”

Schumer also said he fears Trump would “cave” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and abandon Ukraine.

“My great fear, Dana, is that Trump will just cave into Putin. That’s been the overall indication all along,” Schumer said. “And of course, the bottom line is very simple, that if we cave to Putin, if Trump caves into Putin … it’s bad in three very bad ways.”

He claimed that “it sends a signal to every dictator in China, in North Korea, in Iran, that if you stand up and bully Trump, you’re going to get your way.”