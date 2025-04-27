Man Kills 11 After Driving Vehicle Through Crowd

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed at least 11 people after driving an SUV through a crowd during the Lapu Lapu Day block party in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m., according to The Washington Post. The event is a celebration of the Filipino community in Canada. Law enforcement arrested the suspect at the scene. Civilians had already apprehended him before police arrived.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Steve Rai, the acting chief of the Vancouver Police Department, said at a news conference Sunday morning. Rai told reporters at a news briefing Sunday that a man drove into a crowd at a street festival celebrating the Filipino community shortly after 8 p.m. The suspect was apprehended by bystanders, who called the police, Rai said. Rai said the “evidence in this case does not lead us to believe this was an act of terrorism.” He also said the suspect has “a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health.” Police did not identify the suspect by name because “charges have not yet been laid,” Rai said. He said it is “fair to say” that the suspect is a Vancouver resident. He remains in custody. The suspect has “a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health,” Rai explained. Men, women, and “young people” were among the victims. Dozens more were injured during the attack. Some sustained serious injuries, meaning the death toll could increase. Rai said the suspect “drove into an enclosed area and then through the crowd.”

Over 100 police officers are involved in the investigation into the incident. RJ Aquino, chair of community advocacy group Filipino BC, said, "We want to tell everybody that we're grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point," Reuters reported.