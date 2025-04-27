Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position
How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable...
Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse
The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in...
Judges Behaving Like Criminals
Democrats' Latest Stunt at the US Capitol Will Leave You Shaking Your Head
Raffensperger Calls on DHS to Hear Asylum Claims From Afghan Christian Refugees
Yale Fail
You’ll Never Guess What This BBC Contributor Said About Jews
Schumer Slips: Admits Democrats’ Real Goal Is to Take Down Trump, Not Serve...
ICE Arrests 800 Illegal Immigrants In 4-Day ICE Raid
Megyn Kelly Rips George Clooney for Attacking Her Journalistic Credibility: 'You’re Not Fo...
Trump Warns Iran: Make a Deal or 'I’ll Lead the Pack' Into War
Adam Schiff Claims Republicans Are the Ones Making 'LGBT, Trans Youth' An Issue
Tipsheet

Man Kills 11 After Driving Vehicle Through Crowd

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 27, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed at least 11 people after driving an SUV through a crowd during the Lapu Lapu Day block party in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m., according to The Washington Post. The event is a celebration of the Filipino community in Canada. Law enforcement arrested the suspect at the scene. Civilians had already apprehended him before police arrived.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Steve Rai, the acting chief of the Vancouver Police Department, said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Rai told reporters at a news briefing Sunday that a man drove into a crowd at a street festival celebrating the Filipino community shortly after 8 p.m.

The suspect was apprehended by bystanders, who called the police, Rai said.

Rai said the “evidence in this case does not lead us to believe this was an act of terrorism.” He also said the suspect has “a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health.”

Police did not identify the suspect by name because “charges have not yet been laid,” Rai said. He said it is “fair to say” that the suspect is a Vancouver resident. He remains in custody.

The suspect has “a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health,” Rai explained.

Men, women, and “young people” were among the victims. Dozens more were injured during the attack. Some sustained serious injuries, meaning the death toll could increase.

Rai said the suspect “drove into an enclosed area and then through the crowd.”

Recommended

How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Over 100 police officers are involved in the investigation into the incident. RJ Aquino, chair of community advocacy group Filipino BC, said, "We want to tell everybody that we're grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point," Reuters reported.

Tags: CANADA CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year Matt Vespa
You’ll Never Guess What This BBC Contributor Said About Jews Sarah Arnold
Schumer Slips: Admits Democrats’ Real Goal Is to Take Down Trump, Not Serve Justice Sarah Arnold
Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse Matt Vespa
The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in Their Face Matt Vespa
Trump Goes After the Corrupt Democrat Money Machine Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How the White House Correspondents' Dinner Doubled Down on Being the Most Insufferable Event of the Year Matt Vespa
Advertisement