Oh, Look Who Just Got Busted for Stealing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 27, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen at The Capital Burger in Washington, DC this month. The masked robber made off with the bag, which reportedly contained thousands of dollars in cash. All of this happening in front of her security detail (via NYT): 

It is the mystery that has gripped Washington.

On Sunday night, Kristi Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, was dining downtown at Capital Burger with her family when a thief snatched her purse out from under her chair. 

The culprit scored, big time: The bag contained Ms. Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, blank checks, department badge, passport and $3,000 in cash. 

The Capital Burger caper made for capital farce — the top official charged with patrolling the nation’s borders and protecting it from terrorist threats, burgled in plain view of her security detail. That it happened to Ms. Noem, of all cabinet officials, only added to the drama.

That is a lot of money to be carrying around, but that’s a debate among yourselves. The point is that there was a crime and a significant security lapse for a government official, but the suspect has been caught, and he’s an illegal alien (via NBC News): 

The suspect who was arrested Saturday in the theft of Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse is in the country illegally, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in an interview with NBC News. 

Ed Martin said a second suspect who also is in the country illegally is being sought by law enforcement. 

It is not believed the suspect targeted Noem because she was the Department of Homeland Security secretary, Martin said. 

“There is no indication it was because of that. It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse,” Martin said, in a recorded telephone interview. 

In the call, Martin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now involved. 

An illegal alien stole Ms. Noem’s purse. You cannot make this up.

