You’ll Never Guess What This BBC Contributor Said About Jews

The BBC's credibility has come under fire once again after revelations surfaced that one of its contributors made antisemitic remarks — including calling for Jews to be burned “like Hitler did” and openly praising Hamas terrorists as so-called “resistance fighters.” This shocking display of hatred, paired with the BBC's ongoing pattern of biased coverage, underscores the deep rot of left-wing ideology within the institution.

Several social media posts made by Gazan journalist Samer Elzaenen have resurfaced, revealing a history of anti-semitic feelings toward Jews.

In a 2011 Facebook post, Elzaenen wrote, “My message to the Zionist Jews: We are going to take our land back, we love death for Allah’s sake, the same way you love life. We shall burn you as Hitler did, but this time we won’t have a single one of you left.”

His anti-semitic posts continued well after he began contributing coverage to the BBC. In 2022, he wrote, “When things go awry for us, shoot the Jews, it fixes everything.”

His posts stretch well beyond the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, revealing a long-standing pattern of extremist rhetoric. The contributor openly celebrated over 30 terror attacks targeting Israeli civilians, glorifying Hamas terrorists as “heroes” and “martyrs” destined for “heaven,” while callously rejoicing in the murder of innocent Jews. He also once called Hamas “resistance fighters.”

Meanwhile, another contributor shockingly referred to the October 7th attacks as “taking initiative” and disturbingly praised footage of Israeli hostages, calling it a “proud scene.”

In a February 2023 post, Elzaenen covered a car crash-ramming attack that killed two boys and a 20-year-old man in Jerusalem. After the incident, he wrote that the victims “will soon go to hell.”

The BBC has once again faced criticism over allegations of promoting an antisemitic narrative. Just last month, there were calls for an anti-terror investigation after it was revealed that the broadcaster paid a relative of a senior Hamas official to participate in its documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone.