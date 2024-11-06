Where Is Kamala Harris?
The Left's Narrative About 'Democracy' Died Tuesday Night
'Morning Joe' Panel Acknowledges Trump Knows the Country Better Than Them
Incumbent Dem Tammy Baldwin Projected Winner in Wisconsin Senate Race
Ann Selzer Knows She Has Some Explaining to Do About That Iowa Poll
Here's What Liz Cheney Had to Say After Trump's Landslide Win
California Voters Turn the Page on Lawlessness
Haley Calls on Harris to Concede
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory
'Literally Nothing?!': CNN's Jake Tapper Was Gobsmacked by Kamala's Underperformance
RFK: Some Departments at the FDA ‘Have to Go’
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat
MSNBC Panelist: The Left Is Out of Touch With Transgender Issues
Scott Jennings Makes a Crucial Point About the Media After the 2024 Election....
Tipsheet

Trump's Electoral Win Just Got Even Bigger

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 06, 2024 1:10 PM
Townhall Media

On Wednesday afternoon, the presidential race out of Michigan was called in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump. By gaining Michigan, he earned the state's 15 electoral votes, thus expanding his electoral tally even further.

Advertisement

Michigan went back and forth as to whether Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump was leading there, and it was at one point considered one of Trump's trickier state to win. RealClearPolling ultimately had Harris leading by +0.5. Nate Silver's final forecast had Harris leading by +1.2 on Tuesday, with polling trends from the past week favoring Democrats. 

Trump managed to flip Michigan in 2016 to win the presidency, though he lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden. Other than 2016, Michigan hasn't voted for the Republican nominee since 1988. 

Harris had been desperately trying to cater to the Muslim and Arab populations in Michigan with ads on the Israel-Hamas War, in strong contrast to her ads catering to Jewish voters in Pennsylvania. Trump won both of those states, with Pennsylvania having the most electoral votes of any swing state, at 19 of them. Ultimately, Pennsylvania put Trump over the 270 threshold.

Trump also made a genuine effort to win Arab voters, including and especially in Michigan. Trump and his surrogates also highlighted the closeness between the Harris-Walz campaign and the Cheneys, especially former Rep. Liz Cheney, and how much of an anathema they were to the Arab and Muslim populations views on peace in the Middle East. 

Recommended

Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) appeared on CNN to lament to Erin Burnett about how Green Party candidate Jill Stein won 18 percent of the vote in Dearborn, which has the highest Muslim population per capita in the country. The mayor of Dearborn, as well as Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose district includes Dearborn, both declined to endorse Harris.

Trump referenced that he was leading in Michigan and other key swing states when he made his speech earlier on Wednesday morning, to applause from the crowd. He also has won or leads in the other key states, so stay tuned for coverage from Townhall. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold
Scott Jennings Makes a Crucial Point About the Media After the 2024 Election. Will They Listen? Rebecca Downs
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
'Literally Nothing?!': CNN's Jake Tapper Was Gobsmacked by Kamala's Underperformance Mia Cathell
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters as Her Political Fate Became Clear Leah Barkoukis
Where Is Kamala Harris? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold
Advertisement